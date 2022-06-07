|
Online Reputation Score Launches RAM Partners to Top of National Ranking
ATLANTA, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 8th straight year, RAM Partners LLC sailed into the Top 10 of the 50 largest apartment managers for Online Reputation Assessment score, according to J Turner Research.
The award-winning full-service property management company earned the highest Online Reputation Assessment (ORA) score growth in the Top 10 in 2022, reaching the No. 4 spot. The ORA Power Rankings are a monthly, independent ranking of apartment properties and management companies based on their scores.
"RAM Partners is thrilled with the J Turner ORA ranking, and we want to thank our highly-trained teams for helping us once again ascend this nationally-recognized, important list," said Bill Leseman, President, RAM Partners. "Customer experience is where owners, investors and developers differentiate their projects, which is measured by the online reputation assessment score. It is a great honor and reflects our commitment to excellence."
Properties managed by RAM Partners LLC soared to the top of the state-by-state rankings as well. They scored the highest percentage of top ten properties of the largest management companies, dominating Georgia and Tennessee. RAM had four No. 1 properties and 15 top ten properties across seven states based on ORA.
In Georgia, RAM manages five of the top 10 properties, including the No. 1-ranked Greystone at Oakland. The company manages four of the top 10 in Tennessee, including Pembroke Square at Peabody Place, also No. 1.
The Collins ranks No. 1 and Greystone Pointe Auburn ranks No. 2 in Alabama — both managed by RAM Partners. In Montana, RAM Partners-managed Icon Apartment Homes at Ferguson Farm is the No. 1 apartment community for ORA score.
J Turner Research compiles an aggregate of a property's ratings across various review sites and internet listing services. They monitor the online ratings of more than 128,000 properties monthly. RAM Partners has maintained a significant number of top ten properties each year.
