Online retailer eBay scraps fees for private sellers in UK

In latest response to rivals such as Depop and Vinted, users now only pay transaction fees on sales of vehiclesOnline retailer eBay has scrapped fees for private sellers across almost all of its categories as it attempts to keep fast-growing rivals such as Depop and Vinted at arm's length.The move means eBay's UK sellers no longer have to pay transaction fees, except for cars, motorcycles and other vehicles.