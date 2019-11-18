OnlineCollegePlan Ranks Master's Programs in Computer Science Online

STANFORD, Calif., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Computer science is a field that is growing exceedingly fast as technology continues to expand. Technology has exploded more in the past few decades than in all of history, and now, it is a staple in the everyday lives of people all around the world. That technology needs to be maintained, repaired, and innovated, and that is where the field of computer science comes in. Computer science refers to anything surrounding the study of computers, so it is an incredibly vast field that has a lot to offer. OnlineCollegePlan has recently created a ranking titled the Top 30 Online Masters Degree Programs in Computer Science. You can read it here:

A Bachelor's in Computer Science has remained one of the highest paying degrees in terms of starting salary at the undergraduate level for years. It also used to be an excellent choice for an entry-level degree to break into the field. But, just like in many other industries, there is a much higher demand for specialized education. A Master's in Computer Science allows students to take all of the fundamental knowledge they learned in their undergrad and dive deeper; you can even add more concentration areas at the master's level, which allows students to prepare for the next step in their career. Doing so is now easier than ever because many of these programs are available online. This ranking features thirty different schools with online master's programs, a range of options for students to find the best degree program for their goals.

These are the featured schools presented in ascending order:

1. Stanford University (Stanford, CA)

2. Columbia University (New York City, NY)

3. Georgia Institute of Technology (Atlanta, GA)

4. Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore, MD)

5. North Carolina State University (Raleigh, NC)

6. Purdue University (West Lafayette, IN)

7. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (Champaign, IL)

8. University of Southern California (Los Angeles, CA)

9. Northeastern University (Boston, MA)

10. Auburn University (Auburn, AL)

11. Stevens Institute of Technology (Hoboken, NJ)

12. Arizona State University (Tucson, AZ)

13. University of South Carolina (Columbia, SC)

14. Marquette University (Milwaukee, WI)

15. Syracuse University (Syracuse, NY)

16. Colorado State University (Fort Collins, CO)

17. East Carolina University (Greenville, NC)

18. Illinois Institute of Technology (Chicago, IL)

19. Missouri University of Science and Technology (Rolla, MO)

20. New Jersey Institute of Technology (Newark, NJ)

21. University of Idaho (Moscow, ID)

22. Clarkson University (Potsdam, NY)

23. Lewis University (Romeoville, IL)

24. DePaul University (Chicago, IL)

25. Drexel University (Philadelphia, PA)

26. University of Louisville (Louisville, KY)

27. Florida Atlantic University (Boca Raton, FL)

28. University of Illinois at Springfield (Springfield, IL)

29. Old Dominion University (Norfolk, VA)

30. Frostburg State University (Frostburg, MD)

