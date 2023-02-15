15.02.2023 18:02:00

OnlineCollegeWiz.com Names the 50 Best College Art Museums

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OnlineCollegeWiz.com, the smart guide to the best online colleges, has published its list of the 50 Best College Art Museums.

Colleges and Universities have long been known for not only preparing students for successful careers but also shaping them into well-rounded people by enlarging their perspectives and expanding their worldviews. Whether online or in-person, colleges nurture growth by exposing students to new ideas and different perspectives. Art and culture are at the center of this transformational experience.

"Art has a way of connecting us to what mattered in the past and helping us dream about the world as it could be," says Coby Cagle, the editor of Online College Wiz. Cagle continues, "We created a list of the best college art museums in the United States because we wanted to recognize and celebrate the ways colleges infuse higher education with art."

OnlineCollegeWiz.com's list of 50 Best College Art Museums includes schools that significantly contribute to art, culture, justice, and education. The resulting list includes a variety of types of schools including large state schools, small private schools, and HBCUs.

Listed in alphabetical order, here are 10 of the schools on this prestigious list:

  • Amherst College - Mead Art Museum
  • Auburn University - Julia Collins Smith Museum
  • Bowdoin College - Bowdoin College Museum of Art
  • Brandeis University - Rose Art Museum
  • Brigham Young University - Museum of Art
  • Colby College - Museum of Art
  • Colorado College - Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center
  • Dartmouth College - Hood Museum of Art
  • Duke University - Nasher Museum of Art
  • Emory University - Michael C. Carlos Museum

    • Visit OnlineCollegeWiz.com to view the full list.

    OnlineCollegeWiz.com is a fresh take on college rankings, degree guides, and practical resources for all students pursuing undergraduate and graduate degree programs. Though we desire to develop helpful tools for all prospective students, we specialize in resources that connect students to the best online colleges.

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onlinecollegewizcom-names-the-50-best-college-art-museums-301747658.html

    SOURCE OnlineCollegeWiz.com

