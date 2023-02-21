OnlineMBACoach.com Highlights Online MBA Programs in California More Students Should Know About

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OnlineMBACoach.com, the trusted guide to online MBA programs, has published its list of the California Online MBA Hidden Gems .

Pursuing an online MBA from a business school in California can open up a world of opportunities. With an online MBA program, students can get the education and training they need to advance their careers without having to leave their current job or relocate. But with so many options available, it can be challenging to know where to start. That's why OnlineMBACoach.com's recent article on the online MBA hidden gems in California is such a vital resource.

"Most online MBA students pursue degrees within their home state," states Tammie Cagle, the editor of OnlineMBACoach.com. Cagle continues, "This means that attending schools with the highest national prestige isn't always the most important factor. In fact, finding the right program is a very particular process. California has so many great online MBA programs. And the hidden gems we researched are degrees that everyone should know about."

OnlineMBACoach.com searched business schools all over California to find online MBA degree programs that offer a high return on investment but may be overlooked for schools with bigger name recognition. The resulting list of these exceptional regionally accredited programs are hidden gems in California that all prospective online MBA students should consider.

Listed in alphabetical order, here are five of the schools on this hidden gems list:

Azusa Pacific University - The School of Business and Management

Biola University - The Crowell School of Business

California Baptist University - Dr. Robert K. Jabs School of Business

Saint Mary's College of California - The School of Economics & Business Administration

Stanislaus State - College of Business Administration

University of Redlands - School of Business & Society

OnlineMBACoach.com creates resources that coach students through finding, selecting, applying, and flourishing in an Online MBA program and a business career. Whether you are pursuing an MBA to launch yourself into a new field, gain the tools you need to begin your own business, or propel yourself into management and executive roles, OnlineMBACoach.com will be there every step of the way.

