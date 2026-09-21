Only 1 Nasdaq-100 Stock Yields More Than 10-Year Treasuries at 5%. Here's My Top Pick to Buy Now.

Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) stands alone these days as the lone member of the Nasdaq-100 that's currently yielding more than a 10-year Treasury note. The media and connectivity giant's 5.8% yield is well ahead of the 10-year note, which last week hit 5% for only the second time in the last 20 years.

Comcast became the lone Nasdaq-100 component with a yield north of 5% a week ago, but it's not for the reason you might expect. A high-yielding stock didn't slash its dividend or get bumped off the list as a result of its own market cap shortcomings. Kraft Heinz transferred its common stock listing to the New York Stock Exchange, making it no longer a candidate for the Nasdaq-100, which tracks the 100 most valuable investments on that exchange.

Choosing the best stock currently yielding more than 5% is highly subjective. As a Comcast investor myself, I would have chosen it over the higher-yielding Kraft Heinz earlier this month. Let's dive in as the Comcast peacock shows off its train of iridescent feathers.

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