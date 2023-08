Only 10% of Americans Plan to Wait Until 70 to Claim Social Security. Here's How Money They Could Miss Out On.

"Time is money." While the statement has become a cliché, it's nonetheless as true as it ever was.There's no question whatsoever that time effectively is money when it comes to the age you file for Social Security benefits. Only 10% of Americans plan to wait until 70 to claim Social Security benefits, according to Schroders' 2023 U.S. Retirement Survey. Here's how much money they could miss out on .Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel