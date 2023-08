Only 10% of People Plan to Make This Optimal Social Security Move

A Gallup poll conducted in January found that 45% of respondents were satisfied with the Social Security and Medicare systems, and a matching 45% were dissatisfied. It's easy to guess why someone might be satisfied, as Social Security provides around 30% of retirement income to the elderly.Why might someone be dissatisfied? Perhaps because they need or want more from the program. The average monthly retirement benefit, after all, was $1,837 as of June -- about $22,000 on an annual basis. Fortunately, there's a key way to maximize your future Social Security benefits, though only 10% of folks plan to do so.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel