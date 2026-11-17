Vistra Aktie
ISIN: AR0659507682
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18.11.2026 00:05:00
Only 11% of the Power Plants Vistra Just Bought Are in Texas. Here's Why That Matters After the Election.
The recent midterm elections cast a shadow over the ongoing artificial intelligence (AI) data center build-out. Many viewed the results as a referendum on data centers, with voters electing candidates critical of their rapid expansion and its impacts on communities and the power grid.
Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an independent power producer and AI power stock that has found itself in the middle of all this debate. The company has a large presence in Texas, which represents over one-quarter of planned U.S. data center capacity growth.
The issue is a bipartisan one. Outgoing Texas governor Greg Abbott paused state permits for data centers to evaluate their impact on the ERCOT electric grid, while governor-elect Gina Hinojosa has campaigned to extend the moratorium until lawmakers establish stronger AI regulations.
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