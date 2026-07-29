The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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29.07.2026 12:15:00
Only 2 "Magnificent Seven" Stocks Are Beating the Market This Year. What's Going On?
The "Magnificent Seven" are a group of the world's largest tech stocks. Because they have become the predominant winners in the market during the past decade or so, all of the largest companies in the world are tech stocks. The first large company that isn't, drugmaker Ely Lilly, is the ninth most-valuable company in the world.The Magnificent Seven, in order of value as of this writing, include Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Tesla. Today, Broadcom and Space Exploration Technologies are both larger than Tesla by market cap.These companies, which are all artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, have soared to their current rankings due to rapid growth, much of which is recently associated with the explosion of AI. However, only two of them were beating the S&P 500 as of this writing: Apple and Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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