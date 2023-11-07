|
07.11.2023 13:36:00
Only 23% of Americans Are Taking This Important Step on the Road to Retirement
Retiring on Social Security alone is not a wise move. Those benefits, assuming cuts don't arrive in the future, will only replace about 40% of your pre-retirement wages. That also assumes you're an average earner.Now it's definitely possible to get by in retirement on less than 100% of your former salary -- especially since you won't have to carve out money for your IRA or 401(k) once you're no longer working. But living on just 40% of your former income isn't ideal. So it's important to do what you can to build up a nest egg that allows you to live comfortably later in life. That means making a commitment to funding a retirement plan consistently.A recent FinanceBuzz survey, however, finds that only 23% of respondents began saving for retirement in their 20s. And if you wait too long to start funding your nest egg, you might sorely regret it.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
