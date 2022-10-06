|
06.10.2022 12:36:00
Only 58% of Retirement Savers Think They're on Track. Do These Things If You're Worried Your Nest Egg Will Fall Short.
When Nationwide surveyed workers last year to get their thoughts on how they're doing with regard to retirement readiness, a good 74% felt they were on a good path. This August, Nationwide posed that question again. Not surprisingly, only 58% of respondents said they felt they're on the right track.Given the events of the stock market over the past nine months, it's easy to see why retirement savers have a less positive outlook. Many savers are seeing lower balances in their IRAs and 401(k) plans due to plunging stock values. And since we don't know when this bout of volatility will end, it's easy to see why so many people may be uneasy about their financial futures.If you're worried your nest egg will end up falling short down the line, there are some steps you can take to make up for that. And the sooner you map out a personal plan, the better.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|On
|18,07
|0,89%