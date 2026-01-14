Ono Pharmaceutical Aktie

Ono Pharmaceutical für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 859650 / ISIN: JP3197600004

14.01.2026 08:12:07

Ono Pharma Taiwan Receives Additional Approval Of Opdivo In Combination With Ipilimumab

(RTTNews) - Ono Pharmaceutical Co. announced that Ono Pharma Taiwan Co., a Taiwanese subsidiary of Ono, received the additional approval of Opdivo Intravenous Infusion, an anti-PD-1 antibody, on January 14 from the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration in Taiwan, in combination with ipilimumab, for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic microsatellite instability-high or mismatch repair deficient colorectal cancer. The approval is based on the results from the CheckMate-8HW study.

Opdivo as a single agent, or in combination with Yervoy, was previously granted accelerated approval in MSI-High/dMMR CRC adult patients that has progressed following treatment with a fluoropyrimidine, oxaliplatin and irinotecan. The company noted that the TFDA decision converts this second-line indication to full approval for Opdivo monotherapy, and expands the indication for Opdivo plus Yervoy into the first-line setting based on the CheckMate-8HW study.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

