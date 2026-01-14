Ono Pharmaceutical Aktie
WKN: 859650 / ISIN: JP3197600004
|
14.01.2026 08:12:07
Ono Pharma Taiwan Receives Additional Approval Of Opdivo In Combination With Ipilimumab
(RTTNews) - Ono Pharmaceutical Co. announced that Ono Pharma Taiwan Co., a Taiwanese subsidiary of Ono, received the additional approval of Opdivo Intravenous Infusion, an anti-PD-1 antibody, on January 14 from the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration in Taiwan, in combination with ipilimumab, for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic microsatellite instability-high or mismatch repair deficient colorectal cancer. The approval is based on the results from the CheckMate-8HW study.
Opdivo as a single agent, or in combination with Yervoy, was previously granted accelerated approval in MSI-High/dMMR CRC adult patients that has progressed following treatment with a fluoropyrimidine, oxaliplatin and irinotecan. The company noted that the TFDA decision converts this second-line indication to full approval for Opdivo monotherapy, and expands the indication for Opdivo plus Yervoy into the first-line setting based on the CheckMate-8HW study.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ono Pharmaceutical
|
29.10.25
|Ausblick: Ono Pharmaceutical verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
15.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Ono Pharmaceutical legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
31.07.25
|Ausblick: Ono Pharmaceutical zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
17.07.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Ono Pharmaceutical informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Ono Pharmaceutical
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ono Pharmaceutical
|12,20
|0,83%