ONO To Acquire Deciphera; Total Equity Value Of Deal At Approx. $2.4 Bln

(RTTNews) - Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) has entered into a definitive merger agreement with ONO Pharmaceutical, under which ONO will acquire all outstanding shares of Deciphera common stock for $25.60 per share in cash through a tender offer followed by a merger of Deciphera with a wholly-owned subsidiary of ONO, for a total equity value of $2.4 billion.

In light of the acquisition, Deciphera will not host a first quarter earnings call. The company said it will file a Form 10-Q in the ordinary course.

