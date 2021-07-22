OnPoint Community Credit Union Introduces New 2% Cash Back Credit Card

PORTLAND, Ore., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OnPoint Community Credit Union today announced the OnPoint Signature Visa® with Cash Back Rewards*, a new credit card that offers members who qualify for OnPoint Bundle Rewards** 2% cash back on all purchases, with no annual fee or spending limits. In addition to offering one of the highest cash back rates available from an Oregon credit union, OnPoint's new card offers low introductory rates on new purchases and balance transfers along with a vast array of additional rewards and perks, including:

2.99% APR on purchases for the first six months.

4.99% APR on balance transfers for the first 12 months.

$100 bonus by spending $1,000 within 90 days after activation.

No annual fee.

VIP access and discounts.

24-hour concierge service and more.

Rewards are redeemed automatically, cash is deposited to members' OnPoint Checking accounts annually.

"The OnPoint Signature Visa® with Cash Back Rewards is the latest way we're rewarding our members for selecting us as their financial partner," said Rob Stuart, President and Chief Executive Officer, OnPoint Community Credit Union. "Delivering more value directly to our members is what being a credit union is all about. Our newest credit card is another step in helping our members keep more money in their wallets."

The Signature Visa® with Cash Back Rewards is just one of many benefits available to members who are enrolled in or qualify for OnPoint's Bundle Rewards. Bundle Rewards are available to anyone who has an OnPoint Checking Account with e-statements or direct deposit and savings account, along with two additional OnPoint services such as a mortgage, auto loan, HELOC, IRA, and many others.

Click here to learn more about OnPoint's new cash back credit card that offers low introductory rates on balance transfers and new purchases.

ABOUT ONPOINT COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION

OnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oregon, serving over 440,000 members and with assets of $8.4 billion. Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union's membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of 28 Oregon counties (Benton, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Coos, Crook, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Gilliam, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Morrow, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Tillamook, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler, and Yamhill) and two Washington counties (Skamania and Clark) and their immediate family members. More information is available at www.onpointcu.com or 503-228-7077 or 800-527-3932.

* To qualify for a Signature Cash Back card you must maintain qualifications for OnPoint Bundle Rewards. Cash back card rewards are credited annually to your open OnPoint checking account. If you close your OnPoint checking account before rewards are paid, even if your Signature credit card is active, you will forfeit your rewards for that year. All OnPoint credit cards are subject to credit approval. The credit union makes loans and extends credit without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, handicap, or familial status. All terms, including APRs and fees, may change as permitted by law and OnPoint's Visa® Credit Card Agreement. Federally insured by NCUA. | Equal Housing Opportunity.

**All OnPoint loans are subject to credit terms and approval. Each loan counts as a qualified product. For example: A member with Savings, Checking and two Auto Loans qualifies. Eligibility starts at the time a second additional service originates. Benefits of Bundle Rewards apply to promotional pricing. Bundle Rewards available upon request. APY=Annual Percentage Yield. OnPoint Community Credit Union will add 0.25% to Certificate of Deposit (CD) rates. This offer is only available when a new CD account is opened. OnPoint Community Credit Union will take 0.25% off consumer fixed APR (Annual Percentage Rate) loans. This offer excludes Payday Advantage loans, line of credit products (except for fixed rate portions), and the refinance of existing OnPoint loans. OnPoint Community Credit Union will waive up to $175 off closing costs on any new EquityFlex Line of Credit product. OnPoint Community Credit Union will waive up to $800 off the closing costs on any new first mortgage purchase or refinance. This offer applies to all OnPoint Mortgage standard products and cannot be used in combination with any other OnPoint Mortgage promotional offers. Offer subject to change.

Not NCUA insured. No credit guarantee. May lose value.

