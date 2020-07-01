|
July 1, 2020
ONS Virtual Conference Bridges the Gap Between Education and Practice Change
PITTSBURGH, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic forced oncology nurses to navigate abnormal circumstances, both at home and at work. Despite facing similar limitations, the Oncology Nursing Society (ONS) created a brand-new learning experience to give oncology nurses expert education, networking opportunities, and access to industry representatives in the wake of canceled in-person events. This September, ONS will host the inaugural ONS Bridge™, the most comprehensive conference dedicated to oncology nurses.
"In the midst of uncertainty, we are so excited to continue offering the same quality sessions and experiences our members have come to expect from ONS," ONS Chief Executive Officer Brenda Nevidjon, MSN, RN, FAAN, said. "ONS Bridge is an opportunity for oncology nurses to present their work, connect, and grow their clinical practice from the safety of their homes."
The virtual conference experience will be held over four days on September 8, 10, 15, and 17 and is designed to bridge the gap in networking, learning, and resources left when in-person events were cancelled. Now more than ever oncology nurses are facing demands, so ONS Bridge attendees can view sessions in real time or tune in later at their convenience.
With ONS Bridge, oncology nurses will have the opportunity to:
- Review more than 500 peer-submitted posters and oral abstracts
- Earn up to 30 contact hours of nursing continuing professional development across four specialty tracks
- Learn about new products and services from industry leaders through sponsored sessions and an interactive exhibit hall
- Receive individual learning needs assessment (also known as ILNA) points to put toward ONCC recertification courses
For more information on ONS Bridge or to register, visit ons.org. Members of the media can email marketing@ons.org to register for a press pass.
ONS is a professional association of more than 35,000 members committed to promoting excellence in oncology nursing and the transformation of cancer care. Since 1975, ONS has provided a professional community for oncology nurses, developed evidence-based education programs and treatment information, and advocated for patient care, all in an effort to improve quality of life and outcomes for patients with cancer and their families. Learn more at ons.org.
