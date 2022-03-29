OnSeen Releases Version 2.0 of Its Consumer Financial Account Management Module for the Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD) Community

OnSeen's Game Changing Technology Gets Even Better at Preventing Financial Misappropriations and Simplifying the Individual Funds Management Process for Agency Providers and Direct Support Professionals

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OnSeen announced today that it has officially released version 2.0 of its Consumer Financial Account Management (CFAM) software module. Designed to help prevent the misappropriation of funds in the Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities community, the CFAM module delivers game changing technology to agency providers that manage individual financial accounts (e.g. petty cash, gift cards, EBT cards, savings accounts, checking accounts, and trust accounts) on behalf of individuals with disabilities. The 2.0 release includes multiple enhancements and new features, including digital analysis of receipt photos to prevent blurred images, a hierarchical approval process for ledger transactions, and the ability to archive month-end financial packets. Together, these enhancements will help Direct Support Professionals (DSP's) spend less time on cumbersome administrative work and more time on delivering care. They will also help agency providers significantly reduce the complexity of the end-of-month reconciliation process and mitigate the risk of a financial Major Unusual Incident (MUI).

"With the LiveCare Consumer Financial Account Management Module, we have transformed the way we manage the financial accounts of the individuals we serve from a manual, paper-based, error-prone approach to a fully digital, automated, streamlined process," said Rich Johnson, CEO of ViaQuest, "As a result, our admin errors have largely been eliminated, our time spent on month-end account reconciliation and financial packet preparation has been reduced by an order of magnitude, we have had no related UIs or MUIs, and our DSPs are able to spend more time on the care of the individuals they support."

CFAM is part of the LiveCare software platform for the I/DD Community that also includes its Scheduling and Appointment Management and Transportation Management modules. The LiveCare platform addresses the most challenging issues in the I/DD community. It is designed to promote independence for individuals with disabilities and improve the operational efficiency of agency providers through the automation and streamlining of manual, error-prone processes and workflows.

"We worked really hard to understand the needs of all the participants in the Funds Management workflow, including individuals with disabilities, their parents and guardians, DSP's, and the agency supervisory and management staff," said Mike Lanese, CEO of OnSeen. "The I/DD community has been traditionally overlooked by technology companies, so we're committed to providing software that helps fix its most challenging problems."

About OnSeen:

Founded in Columbus, Ohio, in 2017, OnSeen, Inc provides mobile workforce management software for the government, insurance, and healthcare markets. The OnSeen family of services, including LiveGov, LiveClaims, and LiveCare, is focused on helping organizations manage their remote people, places, and things. OnSeen is a veteran-friendly company.

