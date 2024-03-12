onsemi Aligns Business Groups to Expand Product Portfolio and Accelerate Growth

onsemi (Nasdaq: ON) today announced the formation of the Analog and Mixed-Signal Group (AMG) which will be led by newly appointed group president, Sudhir Gopalswamy. The group will be focused on expanding onsemi’s portfolio of industry-leading power management and sensor interface devices to unlock an additional $19.3 billion total addressable market and accelerate the company’s growth in the automotive, industrial and cloud-end markets.

Additionally, Simon Keeton has been promoted to group president of the Power Solutions Group (PSG). His leadership has been instrumental in delivering more than $4 billion in total revenue last year, while ramping a profitable silicon carbide business that achieved over $800 million in revenue in 2023.

"This organizational alignment builds on our strength in delivering highly differentiated and optimized solutions focused on customer needs,” said Hassane El-Khoury, president and chief executive officer of onsemi. "With Simon and Sudhir’s industry expertise and proven track records, we are setting the foundation for further growth and leadership in intelligent power and sensing technologies.”

AMG specializes in the development of a range of power management ICs and high precision, low power sensor interfaces and communications products. It positions onsemi to become a full suite provider of high efficiency power tree solutions with an expanded portfolio of gate drivers, DC-DC converters, multi-phase controllers, eFuses and more. The group will continue to extend its leadership in automotive- and industrial-focused sensor interface and communication solutions such as inductive, ultrasonic and medical sensing, as well as single-pair Ethernet and Bluetooth® Low Energy (Bluetooth LE) solutions.

AMG combines the former Advanced Solutions Group (ASG) and Integrated Circuits Division (ICD), previously a part of the PSG. Gopalswamy will oversee both AMG and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG), which together drove nearly $4 billion in revenue for the company last year.

This strategic move accelerates onsemi’s position and will add even more system value for customers by powering every architecture with analog and mixed-signal technologies that enable advanced functionality, higher performance and faster time to market.

onsemi will publish its first quarter 2024 earnings based on the reorganized business segments and provide comparable historical data.

