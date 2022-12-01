onsemi Divests Niigata, Japan Fab

onsemi (Nasdaq: ON), a leader in intelligent power and sensing technologies, today announced the completion of the sale of its Niigata, Japan facility to JS Foundry K.K. The divestiture aligns with onsemi’s fab-liter strategy to expand gross margin and improve predictably of its financial results by reducing fixed cost footprint.

JS Foundry K.K. was founded through a partnership between Mercuria Investment Co., Ltd. (Mercuria) and Sangyo Sosei Advisory Corporation Inc. (SSA). Mercuria, a subsidiary of Mercuria Holdings Co., Ltd. (a listed company on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) is one of the leaders in the Japanese alternative investment space and its investments cover different industries including manufacturing and service industries. SSA is the first financial advisor in Japan specializing in the technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) industry, with world-class financial advice and a network of cross-border transactions connecting domestic and international clients on a variety of transformational projects. Through their partnership, they established JS Foundry K.K. to be a Japanese-owned Foundry company to supply semiconductors to Japanese customers.

"After an in-depth search for a buyer for the last two years, we are confident to have found the right partner for the facility in JS Foundry K.K.,” said Hassane El-Khoury, president and chief executive officer of onsemi. "As always, when making decisions about our manufacturing structure and facilities across the globe, we consider the well-being of employees and seek to create a smooth transition for everyone involved. We look forward to a bright future for JS Foundry K.K. and Niigata employees, who we thank for their hard work and commitment to onsemi.”

JS Foundry K.K. is planning to use the site as the foundation for its new foundry business in Japan. To ensure continuity of supply to its existing customers, onsemi has entered into a wafer supply agreement with JS Foundry K.K. to continue existing wafer fabrication at the site.

onsemi (Nasdaq: ON) is driving disruptive innovations to help build a better future. With a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets, the company is accelerating change in megatrends such as vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure. onsemi offers a highly differentiated and innovative product portfolio, delivering intelligent power and sensing technologies that solve the world’s most complex challenges and leads the way to creating a safer, cleaner, and smarter world. onsemi is recognized as a Fortune 500® company and included in the S&P 500® index. Learn more about onsemi at www.onsemi.com.

