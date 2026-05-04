|
04.05.2026 22:52:59
Onsemi Q1 Loss Narrows On Revenue Growth, Improved Demand
(RTTNews) - Semiconductor company onsemi (ON) Monday reported first-quarter results, with loss narrowing from last year as higher revenue and improving demand helped offset higher restructuring costs.
Revenue for the quarter rose to $1.51 billion from $1.45 billion in the same period last year.
The company reported a net loss of $33.4 million, or $0.08 per share, compared with a loss of $486.1 million, or $1.15 per share, a year ago. On a non-GAAP basis, earnings increased to $253.1 million, or $0.64 per share, from $231.6 million, or $0.55 per share in the prior-year period.
Looking ahead, onsemi expects second-quarter revenue of $1.54 billion to $1.64 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $0.65 to $0.77.
"We exceeded expectations as demand strengthened through the quarter and we have moved beyond the cyclical trough on a path to recovery. Our AI data center business accelerated, growing more than 30% sequentially." said Hassane El-Khoury, President and CEO of onsemi.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow schließt schwächer -- ATX und DAX schlussendlich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten am Montag Verluste. Die Wall Street zeigte sich mit Verlusten. An den Börsen in Asien ging es zum Wochenstart nach oben.