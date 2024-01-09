|
09.01.2024 22:00:00
onsemi to Announce Fourth Quarter and 2023 Annual Financial Results
onsemi (Nasdaq: ON) plans to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter, which ended December 31, 2023, before the market opens on Monday, February 5, 2024.
The company will host a conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on February 5, 2024 following the release of its financial results. Investors and interested parties can access the conference call in the following manner:
- Webcast: A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the "Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at http://www.onsemi.com. The re-broadcast of the call will be available at this site approximately one hour following the live broadcast and will remain available for 30 days.
- Teleconference: Investors and interested parties can also access the conference call by pre-registering here.
About onsemi
onsemi (Nasdaq: ON) is driving disruptive innovations to help build a better future. With a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets, the company is accelerating change in megatrends such as vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure. onsemi offers a highly differentiated and innovative product portfolio, delivering intelligent power and sensing technologies that solve the world’s most complex challenges and leads the way to creating a safer, cleaner, and smarter world. onsemi is recognized as a Fortune 500® company and included in the Nasdaq-100 Index® and S&P 500® index. Learn more about onsemi at www.onsemi.com.
onsemi and the onsemi logo are trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders.
