Ontario Blue Cross suspends the sale of individual travel insurance products

TORONTO, March 18, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Ontario Blue Cross announces that it will immediately stop selling individual travel insurance products for the entire Ontario market, until further notice.

This exceptional measure was undertaken in the context of efforts by public health authorities, both in Canada and abroad, to limit the movements of individuals as much as possible, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Ontario Blue Cross believes that, in such circumstances, limiting travel to the fullest extent possible and encouraging the population to follow the recommendations of public health authorities is inseparable of its mission to be a partner in health and wellness.

People who are currently traveling are, of course insured in accordance with their contracts. However, it is imperative that travelers currently outside the country make every effort to return immediately to Canada, as Ontario Blue Cross may be unable to assist them due to the scale of the crisis and the limited availability of medical resources abroad.

Ontario Blue Cross will reassess the situation on an ongoing basis in light of information and recommendations communicated by health and government authorities in the coming weeks.

Ontario Blue Cross customers are invited to consult on.bluecross.ca should they have any questions.

