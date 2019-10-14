Ontario, Canada Government Ministers Leading Trade Mission in Seoul

Trade discussions in South Korea to promote Ontario's agri-food products and other economic opportunities

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vic Fedeli, Minister for Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, Raymond Sun Joon Cho, Minister of Seniors and Accessibility and Ernie Hardeman, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs from Ontario, Canada are in Seoul over the next several days on a trade mission to develop new trade opportunities between Ontario and South Korea and to showcase Ontario's high quality agri-food products such as beef, pork and soybeans.

Minister Fedeli is in Seoul to promote new business opportunities for South Korean companies in Ontario, especially in the automotive, aerospace and other key emerging sectors.

Minister Hardeman is meeting with government representatives and grocery chains to promote the exceptional quality of Ontario farm products and connect Ontario farmers and food processors with key importers and businesses in South Korea.

"Made in Ontario means a high standard of quality, safety and expertise in our goods and services that can meet growing international demand," said Minister Fedeli.

"Ontario farmers produce high-quality products such as pork, beef and grains that are in demand all over the world. With South Korea being one of our valued trading partners, I am honoured to be here to highlight the value of these food products and to expand markets for them," said Minister Hardeman.

Minister Cho will work with Ministers Fedeli and Hardeman to promote Ontario in South Korea.

"Ontario values its trading relationships. We hope this important mission will enhance our existing partnerships and lay the foundation for new opportunities in untapped markets that will benefit everyone," said Minister Cho.

QUICK FACTS

In 2018, two-way trade between Ontario and South Korea generated over C$7.2 billion dollars with about 30 South Korean companies currently operating in Ontario .



SOURCE Ontario Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade; Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs