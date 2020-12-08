Ontario College of Teachers welcomes Dr. Derek Haime, OCT as next CEO and Registrar

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - The Council of the Ontario College of Teachers has appointed Dr. Derek Haime, OCT, as Registrar and Chief Executive Officer. The College resides on the traditional territory of the Wendat, the Anishnaabeg, Haudenosaunee, Métis, and the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation.

Dr. Haime will begin his four-year term on January 1, 2021.

"Derek joins us at an exciting time," said Nicole van Woudenberg, OCT. "From greater equity, fairness and diversity, to increased public transparency, to stronger safeguards for students, the College is undergoing a period of profound and positive change."

Dr. Haime comes to the College with more than 30 years of extensive education experience. Most recently, he served as the Director of Education of Kenora Catholic District School Board and as a contract lecturer with Lakehead University.

Prior to this, he spent two years as an education officer with the Ministry of Education, focusing on policy. Dr. Haime was also a Superintendent with the Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB), where he served on the Waterloo Regional Crime Prevention Council – First Nation, Métis and Inuit Representative, Truth and Reconciliation Sub Committee Chair. He also Chaired the WCDSB's Accommodation Review Committee.

"I look forward to contributing to the great legacy of the College's work," Dr. Haime said. "I will work closely with Council, staff, and all stakeholders to continue the good work of protecting the public interest, while growing public confidence and awareness of the College's role in Ontario's education system."

Dr. Haime succeeds College CEO and Registrar Dr. Michael Salvatori, OCT.

"I will continue to promote, preserve and proclaim the high standards of our proud profession," added Dr. Haime. "I will also ensure continued, effective investigation and discipline."

A strong supporter of the LGBTQ community, partner in combating anti-Black racism and supporting students of all cultures and ethnicities, Dr. Haime is highly committed to diversity and will apply an equity lens to all aspects of his work at the College.

"Derek Haime is a leader who focuses on what is most important," says Mariette Martineau, OCT, Equity, Inclusion and Diversity Leader, Kenora Catholic District School Board. "In our world that means success for every single student of all ethnicities, creeds, gender expressions and abilities. He is focused, passionate about learning, and driven to lead an organization to use the best of its capacity to make the world a better place."

Ontario's students remain the focus of Dr. Haime's work.

"He stands strong for better education for our youth," said Terry Skead, Elder, Grand Council Treaty #3, Elder-in-residence in Objibway. "Derek has, and always will, put students first."

"I will continue to ensure the regulation and licensing of Ontario's teaching professionals, which, in turn, will provide the highest quality learning experiences geared towards the needs and dreams of all students," said Dr. Haime.

In his 30 years in education, Dr. Haime, has been a classroom teacher, an elementary and secondary school principal, Superintendent, Director of Education and an Education Officer with the Ministry of Education.

He has also served on many provincial committees including the Council of Directors of Education/Council of Medical Officers of Health Provincial COVID-19 Committee, Vice Chair of the Catholic Curriculum Corporation, and Mentor Coach for the Ontario Catholic Supervisory Officers' Association.

He holds a Doctor of Education degree on educational leadership, change dynamics and system of care and a Master's Degree in International Education as well as numerous Additional Qualifications.

A voracious reader, Dr. Haime is also an amateur vocalist, guitarist and pianist, lifelong farmer, kayaker, skier, and commuter cyclist. He is a father of four and grandfather of two (and counting)!

ABOUT THE ONTARIO COLLEGE OF TEACHERS

The Ontario College of Teachers licenses, governs and regulates the profession of teaching in the public interest. It sets standards of practice and ethical standards, conducts disciplinary hearings and accredits teacher education programs affecting more than 234,000 members in publicly funded schools and institutions across Ontario. The College is Canada's largest self-regulatory body.

