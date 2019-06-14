Ontario Creates Announces 2019 Trillium Book Award Winners

TORONTO, June 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Ontario Creates is pleased to announce the winners of Ontario's top literary prize to four exceptional Ontario authors. Discover more about these 2019 Trillium Book Award winners here :

WINNER | Trillium Book Award (English)

Dionne Brand, The Blue Clerk | McClelland & Stewart

WINNER | Trillium Book Award (French)

Lisa L'Heureux, Et si un soir | Prise de parole

WINNER | Trillium Book Award for Poetry (English)

Robin Richardson, Sit How You Want, Signal Editions/Véhicule Press

WINNER | Trillium Book Award for Children's Literature (French)

Diya Lim , La marchande, la sorcière, la lune et moi | Les Éditions L'Interligne

QUOTES

"Congratulations to the 2019 Trillium Book Award winners! Their literary excellence contributes to a strong publishing industry in our province. We are proud that Ontario has such a depth of talent and such powerful stories with universal themes."

- Michael Tibollo, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport

"Ontario's diversity is reflected in its literature and also this year's Trillium Book Award finalists, winners and the juries that chose them. This is key to Ontario's reputation as an international leader and we are committed to continuing to strengthen our publishing industry, while nurturing Ontario talent."

- Aaron Campbell, Chair, Ontario Creates

"Ontario Creates is thrilled to be able to celebrate fabulous writing and showcase our outstanding authors and publishers through the Trillium Book Awards. Whether you love fiction or poetry or both, we encourage you to add the Trillium finalists and winners to your summer reading lists!"

- Karen Thorne-Stone, President & CEO, Ontario Creates

QUICK FACTS

The Trillium Book Award/Prix Trillium encourages excellence in literature by investing in Ontario -based writers. Award recipients receive $20,000 and their respective publishers receive $2,500 to promote the winning titles.

-based writers. Award recipients receive and their respective publishers receive to promote the winning titles. Three titles are short-listed for the Trillium Book Award for Poetry in English language, which recognizes literary achievement for a first, second or third published work of poetry. Three titles have been short-listed for the Trillium Book Award for Children's Literature in French language, which is awarded in alternating years with the Trillium Book Awards for Poetry in French language. The winner for each of these awards receives $10,000 and their publisher $2,000 for promotion of the titles.

and their publisher for promotion of the titles. Previous winners have included world-renowned writers Alice Munro , Margaret Atwood , Austin Clarke , Thomas King , Michael Ondaatje, Marguerite Andersen , Andrée Lacelle and François Paré.

have included world-renowned writers , , , , Michael Ondaatje, , Andrée Lacelle and François Paré. There were 16 finalists for the 2019 Trillium Book Awards' four prizes.

for the 2019 Trillium Book Awards' four prizes. Book publishing in Canada is a $1.64 billion industry, with two-thirds of revenues generated in Ontario .

LEARN MORE

Ontario Creates produces the Trillium Book Awards ( Backgrounder ) each year. The Ontario government established the Trillium Book Award in 1987 to recognize excellence, support marketing and foster increased public awareness of the quality and diversity of Ontario writers and their works.

Ontario Creates (formerly OMDC) is a provincial agency that facilitates economic development, investment and collaboration in Ontario's creative industries including the book, music, magazine, film, television and interactive digital media sectors.

SOURCE Ontario Creates