Ontario Distillery - Heretic Spirits wins gold at international spirits competition

COLLINGWOOD, ON, July 2, 2020 /CNW/ - In March, the results of the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC) were announced, with Heretic Spirits Gin #1 being awarded a gold medal. As a gold medal winner, Gin #1 was the top-ranked gin of all Ontario entries in the category.

"By definition, a heretic is someone who thinks differently. Heretic Spirits was created with that philosophy at the core of all that we do," says Scott Morrison, Heretic Spirits CEO and Distiller. "Our entire team is incredibly honoured to have our flagship product recognized at a global competition of this scale. We're proud that our hard work has created something truly special."

Heretic Spirits Gin #1 is distilled using a 14-botanical blend sourced from around the world. It's complex, citrus lead and aromatic core give way to a spicy, prolonged finish.

The SFWSC is the most respected and influential spirits competition in the world. It was founded in 2000 as a way to recognize exceptional products in the spirits industry. The 2020 competition was the biggest in its history, featuring almost 3,000 entries from across the globe.

Heretic Spirits is South Georgian Bay's first craft distillery. With a focus on innovation, the Heretic Spirits team has created a world-class tasting experience for consumers of their award-winning gin and vodka. Heretic Spirits Gin #1 and Vodka #1 are available in select LCBO stores and online at lcbo.com. Visit Heretic Spirits to learn more.

SOURCE Heretic Spirits Inc.