Ontario International Airport Authority welcomes new Southwest Airlines service to Nashville

Daily nonstop service to Music City takes off June 2024

ONTARIO, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) officials welcomed the announcement that Southwest Airlines will add daily nonstop service to Nashville International Airport (BNA) beginning June 4th next year. The new service is now available for booking at Southwest.com.

"Our friends at Southwest Airlines have a wonderful home at Ontario International, and we couldn't be more pleased by their continued commitment to our airport, and the addition of new service to Nashville," said Atif Elkadi, CEO of the Ontario International Airport. "This nonstop link to Nashville will allow visitors from Tennessee the opportunity to experience everything that Southern California and the Inland Empire have to offer, while also providing seamless connecting opportunities for travelers from our region visiting the East Coast and the Southeast."

Nashville will become Southwest's 12th nonstop destination from ONT while Music City will be the Southern California gateway's 24th nonstop destination overall.

News of the ONT-BNA service, announced earlier today, comes just weeks after Ontario earned the highest score among California airports in the prestigious J.D. Power 2023 North America Airport Satisfaction Study which rated airports on their terminal facilities, airport arrival/departure, baggage claim, security check, check-in/baggage check and food, beverage and retail offerings.

