14.09.2022 14:00:00

Ontario International Airport passenger count out-paced pre-pandemic levels for sixth straight month in August

Passenger and cargo growth show pandemic recovery remains strong for Southern California gateway

ONTARIO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer travel through Ontario International Airport (ONT) continued at a robust pace in August, the sixth consecutive month in which the Southern California gateway surpassed pre-pandemic passenger volumes, airport officials announced.

More than 511,000 airline passengers moved through ONT terminals last month – the fourth consecutive month in which volumes exceeded 500,000. The August totals were 1.4% higher than August 2019 and 9.3% more than August last year. The number of domestic and international travelers totaled more than 497,000 and 14,000, respectively. Domestic passenger volume increased by 3.8% compared with August 2019 and 9.5% over the same month last year.

From January through August, ONT welcomed 3.6 million passengers, 2.8% more than the same period in 2019 and 41.7% above last year.

"Ontario International continues to rank among the fastest-recovering airports in the United States, serving one of the most dynamic population and economic centers anywhere. Nearly 10 million Southern Californians live or work closer to ONT than any other airport, and more and more of them are recognizing Ontario's value as a Southern California aviation gateway," said Alan D. Wapner, President of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners.

Passenger

Totals

Aug

2022

Aug

2019

Change

YTD

2022

YTD

2019

Change

Domestic

497,271

478,782

3.86 %

3,570,173

3,392,696

5.2 %

International

14,004

25,320

-44.69 %

122,398

200,734

-39.0 %

Total

511,275

504,102

1.42 %

3,692,571

3,593,430

2.8 %


Passenger

Totals

Aug

2022

Aug

2021

Change

YTD

2022

YTD

2021

Change

Domestic

497,271

454,022

9.53 %

3,570,173

2,539,079

40.6 %

International

14,004

13,600

2.97 %

122,398

66,959

82.8 %

Total

511,275

467,622

9.34 %

3,692,571

2,606,038

41.7 %

"Airlines and air travelers are showing their confidence in our airport and our ability to deliver a superior customer service experience," said OIAA Chief Executive Officer Atif Elkadi. "It is a credit to our airport staff, airline partners, transportation security officials, concession workers and many others who work so hard to serve our customers and visitors well."

Air cargo shipments, meanwhile, also showed strong growth in August at 71,700 tons, 6.85% more than  August 2019 and 5% over August a year ago. Over the first eight months of the year, the volume of freight and mail combined totaled more than 548,000 tons, 10% more than the same period three years ago. The year-to-date total was 4.4% lower than last year.

Air cargo

(tonnage)

Aug

2022

Aug

2019

Change

YTD

2022

YTD

2019

Change

Freight

67,214

65,514

2.59 %

511,723

479,145

6.8 %

Mail

4,487

1,587

182.72 %

36,863

16,950

117.5 %

Total

71,700

67,101

6.85 %

548,587

496,094

10.6 %



Air cargo

(tonnage)

Aug

2022

Aug

2021

Change

YTD

2022

YTD

2021

Change

Freight

67,214

64,316

4.50 %

511,723

543,571

-5.9 %

Mail

4,487

3,881

15.60 %

36,863

30,157

22.2 %

Total

71,700

68,198

5.14 %

548,587

573,728

-4.4 %

"Ontario International continues to be Southern California's hub for commercial freight movement which speaks well of our modern facilities and intention to drive regional economic activity," Wapner said.

About Ontario International Airport
Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which, before the coronavirus pandemic, offered nonstop commercial jet service to 26 major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.comFollow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)
The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

OIAA Media Contact:
Steve Lambert (909) 841-7527 slambert@flyontario.com

 

Ontario International Airport (ONT) (PRNewsfoto/Ontario International Airport)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ontario-international-airport-passenger-count-out-paced-pre-pandemic-levels-for-sixth-straight-month-in-august-301624043.html

SOURCE Ontario International Airport

