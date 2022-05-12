|
12.05.2022 14:00:00
Ontario International Airport passenger volume exceeds pre-pandemic levels for second straight month in April
Traveler count grew 7% over 2019 level with domestic volume up 10%
ONTARIO, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of passengers who traveled through Southern California'sOntario International Airport (ONT) in April was nearly 7% above the April 2019 total, beating pre-pandemic levels for the second straight month, officials announced today.
Total ONT passenger volume was almost 476,000 last month, 6.92% more than April three years ago. The number of domestic travelers increased by 9.65% to more than 461,000.
Passenger traffic increased by 4% in March compared with the same month in 2019.
"Demand for air travel through Ontario International remained strong in April as passengers took to the airways for spring break vacations and to visit friends and family for religious holidays. Ontario International was rapidly growing before the COVID-19 pandemic, so it is not a surprise that we're among the quickest to recover," said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners.
From January through April, total passenger volume was more than 1.62 million, within a percentage point of the total from the first four months of 2019. The number of domestic passengers was 1.57 million, an increase of 1.6%.
Passenger
Totals
April
2022
April
2019
Change
YTD
2022
YTD
2019
Change
Domestic
461,300
420,699
9.65%
1,571,080
1,545,621
1.6%
International
14,441
24,249
-40.45%
56,300
95,660
-41.1%
Total
475,741
444,948
6.92%
1,627,380
1,641,281
-0.8%
Passenger
Totals
April
2022
April
2021
Change
YTD
2022
YTD
2021
Change
Domestic
461,300
295,186
56.27%
1,571,080
847,680
85.3%
International
14,441
3,598
301.36%
56,300
14,748
281.7%
Total
475,741
298,784
59.23%
1,627,380
862,428
88.7%
Air cargo shipments also remained strong in April at 67,000 tons, 8.6% greater than April in 2019. On a year-to-date basis, shipments of freight and mail combined were 15.5% higher than the January through April period in 2019, at nearly 270,000 tons.
Air cargo
(tonnage)
April
2022
April
2019
Change
YTD
2022
YTD
2019
Change
Freight
62,291
59,359
4.94%
250,623
224,346
11.7%
4,860
2,454
98.05%
19,068
9,192
107.4%
Total
67,152
61,813
8.64%
269,692
233,539
15.5%
Air cargo
(tonnage)
April
2022
April
2021
Change
YTD
2022
YTD
2021
Change
Freight
62,291
70,422
-11.55%
250,623
278,143
-9.9%
4,860
4,085
18.98%
19,068
14,383
32.6%
Total
67,152
74,508
-9.87
269,692
292,526
-7.8%
"Ontario International remains a point of pride as an increasingly popular passenger gateway in Southern California and attractive hub for e-commerce," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the OIAA. "With our growing customer base in the Inland Empire, support of our community neighbors and strong political will of our city and county leaders, I am confident Ontario International will continue to attract new and increased flights from passenger and cargo air carriers."
About Ontario International Airport
Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to 33 major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram
About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)
The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).
OIAA Media Contact:
Steve Lambert (909) 841-7527 slambert@flyontario.com
SOURCE Ontario International Airport
