Ontario International Airport passenger volume exceeds pre-pandemic levels for second straight month in April

Traveler count grew 7% over 2019 level with domestic volume up 10%

ONTARIO, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of passengers who traveled through Southern California'sOntario International Airport (ONT) in April was nearly 7% above the April 2019 total, beating pre-pandemic levels for the second straight month, officials announced today.

Total ONT passenger volume was almost 476,000 last month, 6.92% more than April three years ago. The number of domestic travelers increased by 9.65% to more than 461,000.

Passenger traffic increased by 4% in March compared with the same month in 2019.

"Demand for air travel through Ontario International remained strong in April as passengers took to the airways for spring break vacations and to visit friends and family for religious holidays. Ontario International was rapidly growing before the COVID-19 pandemic, so it is not a surprise that we're among the quickest to recover," said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners.

From January through April, total passenger volume was more than 1.62 million, within a percentage point of the total from the first four months of 2019. The number of domestic passengers was 1.57 million, an increase of 1.6%.

Passenger Totals April 2022 April 2019 Change YTD 2022 YTD 2019 Change Domestic 461,300 420,699 9.65% 1,571,080 1,545,621 1.6% International 14,441 24,249 -40.45% 56,300 95,660 -41.1% Total 475,741 444,948 6.92% 1,627,380 1,641,281 -0.8%

Passenger Totals April 2022 April 2021 Change YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Change Domestic 461,300 295,186 56.27% 1,571,080 847,680 85.3% International 14,441 3,598 301.36% 56,300 14,748 281.7% Total 475,741 298,784 59.23% 1,627,380 862,428 88.7%

Air cargo shipments also remained strong in April at 67,000 tons, 8.6% greater than April in 2019. On a year-to-date basis, shipments of freight and mail combined were 15.5% higher than the January through April period in 2019, at nearly 270,000 tons.

Air cargo (tonnage) April 2022 April 2019 Change YTD 2022 YTD 2019 Change Freight 62,291 59,359 4.94% 250,623 224,346 11.7% Mail 4,860 2,454 98.05% 19,068 9,192 107.4% Total 67,152 61,813 8.64% 269,692 233,539 15.5%

Air cargo (tonnage) April 2022 April 2021 Change YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Change Freight 62,291 70,422 -11.55% 250,623 278,143 -9.9% Mail 4,860 4,085 18.98% 19,068 14,383 32.6% Total 67,152 74,508 -9.87 269,692 292,526 -7.8%

"Ontario International remains a point of pride as an increasingly popular passenger gateway in Southern California and attractive hub for e-commerce," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the OIAA. "With our growing customer base in the Inland Empire, support of our community neighbors and strong political will of our city and county leaders, I am confident Ontario International will continue to attract new and increased flights from passenger and cargo air carriers."

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to 33 major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

OIAA Media Contact:

Steve Lambert (909) 841-7527 slambert@flyontario.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ontario-international-airport-passenger-volume-exceeds-pre-pandemic-levels-for-second-straight-month-in-april-301545856.html

SOURCE Ontario International Airport