Ontario International Airport passenger volumes beat pre-pandemic levels for fourth straight month in June

Southern California gateway reported 2.6 million passengers year to date, signaling full recovery is at hand

ONTARIO, Calif., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than half a million airline passengers traveled through Ontario International Airport (ONT) in June, almost 8% more than the same month in 2019 and the fourth consecutive month the Southern California gateway has exceeded pre-pandemic passenger levels.

Ontario International reported 514,000 total passengers last month, almost 20% more than June last year. Domestic travelers totaled 496,691 in June, increases of 10% and 18% compared with June 2019 and 2021, respectively.

On a year-to-date basis, ONT recorded 2.6 million passengers, 2.6% higher than the first half of 2019 and 60% more than the same period last year. Domestic travelers, who continue to drive ONT's resurgence, totaled more than 2.5 million from January through June.

"Ontario International's performance this year shows what full recovery looks like and we couldn't be happier for it," said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners and Mayor pro Tem for the City of Ontario. "With demand for air travel through ONT growing month after month, we are ramping up for more air service by opening all of our 27 aircraft terminal gates, providing travelers the seamless, efficient experience they've come to expect."

Passenger Totals Jun 2022 Jun 2019 Change YTD 2022 YTD 2019 Change Domestic 496,691 451,211 10.08 % 2,570,013 2,445,924 5.1 % International 17,534 26,470 -33.76 90,677 148,438 -38.9 % Total 514,225 477,680 7.65 2,660,690 2,594,362 2.6 %

Passenger Totals Jun 2022 Jun 2021 Change YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Change Domestic 496,691 419,434 18.42 % 2,570,013 1,622,762 58.4 % International 17,534 11,651 50.49 % 90,677 37,688 140.6 % Total 514,225 431,085 19.29 % 2,660,690 1,660,450 60.2 %



"We have worked tirelessly since the onset of the pandemic to be ready for a resurgence in air travel, and airlines and air passengers are showing their faith in Ontario as we continue to deliver a first-rate and stress-free customer experience," said OIAA Chief Executive Officer Atif Elkadi.

Air cargo shipments by weight grew more than 14% compared with June 2019. The nearly 72,000 tons which moved through ONT in June were almost equal to the same month last year.

For the first six months of the year, cargo tonnage was 12% higher than the same period in 2019.

Air cargo (tonnage) Jun 2022 Jun 2019 Change YTD 2022 YTD 2019 Change Freight 67,520 61,163 10.39 % 380,581 351,068 8.4 % Mail 4,478 1,775 152.28 % 28,102 13,582 106.9 % Total 71,997 62,938 14.39 % 408,683 364,651 12.1 %

Air cargo (tonnage) Jun 2022 Jun 2021 Change YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Change Freight 67,520 69,582 -2.96 % 380,581 412,849 -7.8 % Mail 4,478 3,843 16.50 28,102 22,182 26.7 % Total 71,997 73,426 -1.95 % 408,683 435,030 -6.1 %



"Ontario International continues to be a tremendous public asset for the Inland Empire, setting the pace for pandemic recovery among U.S. airports while offering appealing facilities and cost-efficient services to our airline and shipping partners," Wapner said.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to 33 major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

