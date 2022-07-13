Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
13.07.2022 14:00:00

Ontario International Airport passenger volumes beat pre-pandemic levels for fourth straight month in June

Southern California gateway reported 2.6 million passengers year to date, signaling full recovery is at hand

ONTARIO, Calif., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than half a million airline passengers traveled through Ontario International Airport (ONT) in June, almost 8% more than the same month in 2019 and the fourth consecutive month the Southern California gateway has exceeded pre-pandemic passenger levels.

Ontario International reported 514,000 total passengers last month, almost 20% more than June last year. Domestic travelers totaled 496,691 in June, increases of 10% and 18% compared with June 2019 and 2021, respectively.  

On a year-to-date basis, ONT recorded 2.6 million passengers, 2.6% higher than the first half of 2019 and 60% more than the same period last year. Domestic travelers, who continue to drive ONT's resurgence, totaled more than 2.5 million from January through June.

"Ontario International's performance this year shows what full recovery looks like and we couldn't be happier for it," said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners and Mayor pro Tem for the City of Ontario. "With demand for air travel through ONT growing month after month, we are ramping up for more air service by opening all of our 27 aircraft terminal gates, providing travelers the seamless, efficient experience they've come to expect."

Passenger

Totals

Jun

2022

Jun

2019

Change

YTD

2022

YTD

2019

Change

Domestic

496,691

451,211

10.08 %

2,570,013

2,445,924

5.1 %

International

17,534

26,470

-33.76

90,677

148,438

-38.9 %

Total

514,225

477,680

7.65

2,660,690

2,594,362

2.6 %

 

Passenger

Totals

Jun

2022

Jun

2021

Change

YTD

2022

YTD

2021

Change

Domestic

496,691

419,434

18.42 %

2,570,013

1,622,762

58.4 %

International

17,534

11,651

50.49 %

90,677

37,688

140.6 %

Total

514,225

431,085

19.29 %

2,660,690

1,660,450

60.2 %


"We have worked tirelessly since the onset of the pandemic to be ready for a resurgence in air travel, and airlines and air passengers are showing their faith in Ontario as we continue to deliver a first-rate and stress-free customer experience," said OIAA Chief Executive Officer Atif Elkadi.

Air cargo shipments by weight grew more than 14% compared with June 2019. The nearly 72,000 tons which moved through ONT in June were almost equal to the same month last year.

For the first six months of the year, cargo tonnage was 12% higher than the same period in 2019.

Air cargo

(tonnage)

Jun

2022

Jun

2019

Change

YTD

2022

YTD

2019

Change

Freight

67,520

61,163

10.39 %

380,581

351,068

8.4 %

Mail

4,478

1,775

152.28 %

28,102

13,582

106.9 %

Total

71,997

62,938

14.39 %

408,683

364,651

12.1 %

 

Air cargo

(tonnage)

Jun

2022

Jun

2021

Change

YTD

2022

YTD

2021

Change

Freight

67,520

69,582

-2.96 %

380,581

412,849

-7.8 %

Mail

4,478

3,843

16.50

28,102

22,182

26.7 %

Total

71,997

73,426

-1.95 %

408,683

435,030

-6.1 %


"Ontario International continues to be a tremendous public asset for the Inland Empire, setting the pace for pandemic recovery among U.S. airports while offering appealing facilities and cost-efficient services to our airline and shipping partners," Wapner said.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to 33 major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.comFollow @flyONT on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

OIAA Media Contact:
Steve Lambert (909) 841-7527 slambert@flyontario.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ontario-international-airport-passenger-volumes-beat-pre-pandemic-levels-for-fourth-straight-month-in-june-301585517.html

SOURCE Ontario International Airport

