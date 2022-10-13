|
13.10.2022 14:00:00
Ontario International Airport passenger volumes continued to soar in September, exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 10%
More than 500,000 travelers flew into or out of ONT for a 5th straight month
ONTARIO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California's Ontario International Airport (ONT) surpassed pre-pandemic levels for the seventh straight month in September as passenger volumes continued to climb to levels not seen since 2007, airport officials announced.
Nearly 517,000 air travelers flew into or out of ONT during the month, 10.15% more than the same month in 2019. It marked the fifth consecutive month in which passenger volumes exceeded a half million, and moved Ontario closer to a possible 6 million passengers by year's end. The September total also represented a 6,000-passenger increase over August – typically a peak month for air travel.
"Ontario International continues to prove itself as the airport of choice for millions of Southern Californians. The double-digit increase in passenger volume last month reinforces the important role we play in meeting the air travel needs of one of the most robust population and economic centers in the country," said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners and Mayor pro Tem of City of Ontario.
Through the first nine months of the year, ONT welcomed 4.2 million passengers – 3.6% more than the same period in 2019 and 37.6% above last year. At this pace, the airport should well exceed the 5.6 million passengers who flew into or out of ONT in 2019 – the last full year before the pandemic. According to Ontario's seat capacity projections for the next six months, nonstop flights are expected to increase by 1.6% over the October 2019-March 2020 time period, nonstop seat capacity is projected to rise by 7.9%, and available seat miles (ASMs) are projected to increase by 11.4%.
This continues an impressive trend that began with the airport's return to local ownership in 2016. During those first three years – before COVID-19 disrupted air travel globally – ONT experienced a nearly 33% increase in passenger volumes.
"We've been able to pick up where we left off before the pandemic, increasing flights and destinations and providing travelers with amenities and a customer experience they won't get anywhere else," said Atif Elkadi, OIAA CEO.
Passenger
Totals
Sep
2022
Sep
2019
Change
YTD
2022
YTD
2019
Change
Domestic
502,540
446,169
12.63 %
4,072,713
3,838,865
6.1 %
International
14,405
23,155
-37.79 %
136,803
223,889
-38.9 %
Total
516,945
469,324
10.15 %
4,209,516
4,062,754
3.6 %
Passenger
Totals
Sep
2022
Sep
2021
Change
YTD
2022
YTD
2021
Change
Domestic
502,540
440,947
13.97 %
4,072,713
2,980,026
36.7 %
International
14,405
12,227
17.81 %
136,803
79,186
72.8 %
Total
516,945
453,174
14.07 %
4,209,516
3,059,212
37.6 %
The September numbers also underscored Ontario's role as a global logistics hub. Shipments of air cargo totaled more than 70,000 tons during the month, 14.4% higher than the same month in 2019. Last month's tonnage was essentially flat when compared with September a year ago.
For the first nine months of the year, air cargo volume was more than 618,000 tons, 11% more than the same period in 2019.
Air cargo
(tonnage)
Sep
2022
Sep
2019
Change
YTD
2022
YTD
2019
Change
Freight
65,831
59,918
9.87 %
577,554
539,062
7.1 %
4,196
1,271
230.12 %
41,059
18,221
125.3 %
Total
70,027
61,189
14.44 %
618,613
557,283
11.0 %
Air cargo
(tonnage)
Sep
2022
Sep
2021
Change
YTD
2022
YTD
2021
Change
Freight
65,831
66,380
-0.83 %
577,554
609,952
-5.3 %
4,196
4,269
-1.71 %
41,059
34,426
19.3 %
Total
70,027
70,649
-0.88 %
618,613
644,378
-4.0 %
"Ontario International cargo shipments showed strong growth in September and on a year-to-date basis compared with 2019 as our shipping partners continued to show confidence in our airport as a commercial hub for Southern California," said Ron Loveridge, vice president of the OIAA board.
About Ontario International Airport
Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to more than two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram
About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)
The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).
