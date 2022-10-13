Ontario International Airport passenger volumes continued to soar in September, exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 10%

More than 500,000 travelers flew into or out of ONT for a 5th straight month

ONTARIO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California's Ontario International Airport (ONT) surpassed pre-pandemic levels for the seventh straight month in September as passenger volumes continued to climb to levels not seen since 2007, airport officials announced.

Nearly 517,000 air travelers flew into or out of ONT during the month, 10.15% more than the same month in 2019. It marked the fifth consecutive month in which passenger volumes exceeded a half million, and moved Ontario closer to a possible 6 million passengers by year's end. The September total also represented a 6,000-passenger increase over August – typically a peak month for air travel.

"Ontario International continues to prove itself as the airport of choice for millions of Southern Californians. The double-digit increase in passenger volume last month reinforces the important role we play in meeting the air travel needs of one of the most robust population and economic centers in the country," said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners and Mayor pro Tem of City of Ontario.

Through the first nine months of the year, ONT welcomed 4.2 million passengers – 3.6% more than the same period in 2019 and 37.6% above last year. At this pace, the airport should well exceed the 5.6 million passengers who flew into or out of ONT in 2019 – the last full year before the pandemic. According to Ontario's seat capacity projections for the next six months, nonstop flights are expected to increase by 1.6% over the October 2019-March 2020 time period, nonstop seat capacity is projected to rise by 7.9%, and available seat miles (ASMs) are projected to increase by 11.4%.

This continues an impressive trend that began with the airport's return to local ownership in 2016. During those first three years – before COVID-19 disrupted air travel globally – ONT experienced a nearly 33% increase in passenger volumes.

"We've been able to pick up where we left off before the pandemic, increasing flights and destinations and providing travelers with amenities and a customer experience they won't get anywhere else," said Atif Elkadi, OIAA CEO.

Passenger Totals Sep 2022 Sep 2019 Change YTD 2022 YTD 2019 Change Domestic 502,540 446,169 12.63 % 4,072,713 3,838,865 6.1 % International 14,405 23,155 -37.79 % 136,803 223,889 -38.9 % Total 516,945 469,324 10.15 % 4,209,516 4,062,754 3.6 %

Passenger Totals Sep 2022 Sep 2021 Change YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Change Domestic 502,540 440,947 13.97 % 4,072,713 2,980,026 36.7 % International 14,405 12,227 17.81 % 136,803 79,186 72.8 % Total 516,945 453,174 14.07 % 4,209,516 3,059,212 37.6 %

The September numbers also underscored Ontario's role as a global logistics hub. Shipments of air cargo totaled more than 70,000 tons during the month, 14.4% higher than the same month in 2019. Last month's tonnage was essentially flat when compared with September a year ago.

For the first nine months of the year, air cargo volume was more than 618,000 tons, 11% more than the same period in 2019.

Air cargo (tonnage) Sep 2022 Sep 2019 Change YTD 2022 YTD 2019 Change Freight 65,831 59,918 9.87 % 577,554 539,062 7.1 % Mail 4,196 1,271 230.12 % 41,059 18,221 125.3 % Total 70,027 61,189 14.44 % 618,613 557,283 11.0 %

Air cargo (tonnage) Sep 2022 Sep 2021 Change YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Change Freight 65,831 66,380 -0.83 % 577,554 609,952 -5.3 % Mail 4,196 4,269 -1.71 % 41,059 34,426 19.3 % Total 70,027 70,649 -0.88 % 618,613 644,378 -4.0 %

"Ontario International cargo shipments showed strong growth in September and on a year-to-date basis compared with 2019 as our shipping partners continued to show confidence in our airport as a commercial hub for Southern California," said Ron Loveridge, vice president of the OIAA board.

