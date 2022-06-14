|
14.06.2022 14:00:00
Ontario International Airport reports busiest month since 2016 as May passenger volumes continue to surge past pre-pandemic levels
ONTARIO, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California's Ontario International Airport (ONT) welcomed nearly 520,000 passengers in May – the most in a single month since the airport's return to local ownership in 2016.
The May totals were 41.5% above a year ago and exceeded May 2019 passenger volumes by 9.2% – the third straight month in which ONT has surpassed pre-pandemic levels. The Southern California gateway – America's fastest-growing airport four years running – recorded 519,085 passengers during the month, including 502,042 domestic travelers and 16,843 international fliers.
"Ontario's remarkable performance is a tribute to the dedicated efforts of our outstanding team, the dynamic market we serve and the faith and confidence of our airline partners. We look forward to continuing our robust growth and providing travelers with a customer experience that is even better than before the pandemic," said Alan D. Wapner, President of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners and Mayor pro Tem of the City of Ontario.
Airport officials reported more than 2 million domestic air travelers from January through May along with 73,000 international passengers, 1.4% higher than the same period in 2019 and 74.6% greater than last year.
Passenger
Totals
May
2022
May
2019
Change
YTD
2022
YTD
2019
Change
Domestic
502,242
449,092
11.83 %
2,073,322
1,994,713
3.9 %
International
16,843
26,308
-35.98 %
73,143
121,968
-40.0 %
Total
519,085
475,400
9.19 %
2,146,465
2,116,681
1.4 %
Passenger
Totals
May
2022
May
2021
Change
YTD
2022
YTD
2021
Change
Domestic
502,242
355,648
41.22 %
2,073,322
1,203,328
72.3 %
International
16,843
11,289
49.20 %
73,143
26,037
180.9 %
Total
519,085
366,937
41.46 %
2,146,465
1,229,365
74.6 %
Shipments of air cargo were 11.6% higher on a year to-date-based compared with 2019.
Air cargo
(tonnage)
May
2022
May
2019
Change
YTD
2022
YTD
2019
Change
Freight
62,454
65,559
-4.74 %
313,077
289,905
8.0 %
4,556
2,616
74.20 %
23,625
11,808
100.1 %
Total
67,010
68,174
-1.71 %
336,7022
301,713
11.6 %
Air cargo
(tonnage)
May
2022
May
2021
Change
YTD
2022
YTD
2021
Change
Freight
62,454
65,124
-4.10 %
313,077
343,266
-8.8 %
4,556
3,955
15.21 %
23,625
18,338
28.8 %
Total
67,010
69,078
-2.99 %
336,7022
361,605
-6.9 %
"We are immensely pleased with the pace of Ontario International's performance as we move into the heart of the summer travel season. Our commitment to welcoming more leisure and business travelers, as well as processing more cargo, is unquestionable, as is our intent to be an engine for economic growth in Southern California," said Atif Elkadi, OIAA Chief Executive Officer.About Ontario International Airport
Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to 33 major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and InstagramAbout the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)
The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).
OIAA Media Contact:
Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527 slambert@flyontario.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ontario-international-airport-reports-busiest-month-since-2016-as-may-passenger-volumes-continue-to-surge-past-pre-pandemic-levels-301567301.html
SOURCE Ontario International Airport
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor Leitzinsentscheid der Fed: ATX und DAX mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt unternehmen am Mittwoch einen neuen Stabilisierungsversuch. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigen sich am Mittwoch mit gemischten Vorzeichen. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Dienstag mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.