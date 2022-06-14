Ontario International Airport reports busiest month since 2016 as May passenger volumes continue to surge past pre-pandemic levels

ONTARIO, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California's Ontario International Airport (ONT) welcomed nearly 520,000 passengers in May – the most in a single month since the airport's return to local ownership in 2016.

The May totals were 41.5% above a year ago and exceeded May 2019 passenger volumes by 9.2% – the third straight month in which ONT has surpassed pre-pandemic levels. The Southern California gateway – America's fastest-growing airport four years running – recorded 519,085 passengers during the month, including 502,042 domestic travelers and 16,843 international fliers.

"Ontario's remarkable performance is a tribute to the dedicated efforts of our outstanding team, the dynamic market we serve and the faith and confidence of our airline partners. We look forward to continuing our robust growth and providing travelers with a customer experience that is even better than before the pandemic," said Alan D. Wapner, President of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners and Mayor pro Tem of the City of Ontario.

Airport officials reported more than 2 million domestic air travelers from January through May along with 73,000 international passengers, 1.4% higher than the same period in 2019 and 74.6% greater than last year.

Passenger Totals May 2022 May 2019 Change YTD 2022 YTD 2019 Change Domestic 502,242 449,092 11.83 % 2,073,322 1,994,713 3.9 % International 16,843 26,308 -35.98 % 73,143 121,968 -40.0 % Total 519,085 475,400 9.19 % 2,146,465 2,116,681 1.4 %

Passenger Totals May 2022 May 2021 Change YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Change Domestic 502,242 355,648 41.22 % 2,073,322 1,203,328 72.3 % International 16,843 11,289 49.20 % 73,143 26,037 180.9 % Total 519,085 366,937 41.46 % 2,146,465 1,229,365 74.6 %

Shipments of air cargo were 11.6% higher on a year to-date-based compared with 2019.

Air cargo (tonnage) May 2022 May 2019 Change YTD 2022 YTD 2019 Change Freight 62,454 65,559 -4.74 % 313,077 289,905 8.0 % Mail 4,556 2,616 74.20 % 23,625 11,808 100.1 % Total 67,010 68,174 -1.71 % 336,7022 301,713 11.6 %

Air cargo (tonnage) May 2022 May 2021 Change YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Change Freight 62,454 65,124 -4.10 % 313,077 343,266 -8.8 % Mail 4,556 3,955 15.21 % 23,625 18,338 28.8 % Total 67,010 69,078 -2.99 % 336,7022 361,605 -6.9 %

"We are immensely pleased with the pace of Ontario International's performance as we move into the heart of the summer travel season. Our commitment to welcoming more leisure and business travelers, as well as processing more cargo, is unquestionable, as is our intent to be an engine for economic growth in Southern California," said Atif Elkadi, OIAA Chief Executive Officer.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to 33 major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

