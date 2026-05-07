On2 Technologies Aktie
WKN DE: 931091 / ISIN: US68338A1079
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07.05.2026 07:45:18
Onterris Expects Q2 Revenue To Drop, Backs Annual Guidance
(RTTNews) - Onterris, Inc. (ONT), an environmental solutions company, said that it expects a decline in revenue for the second quarter. In addition, the company has reaffirmed its outlook for the full year.
For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the company expects revenue of $190 million to $210 million. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue is expected to be in the range of 16% to 18% at the midpoint of the revenue range.
For the second quarter of fiscal 2025, Onterris had recorded an adjusted EBITDA of $39.6 million, on revenue of $234.5 million.
For fiscal 2026, Onterris still anticipates adjusted EBITDA of $125 million to $130 million, on revenue of $840 million to $900 million. For fiscal 2025, the company had recorded adjusted EBITDA of $116.2 million, on revenue of $830.5 million.
Onterris noted that it plans to restart smaller, bolt-on and highly accretive acquisitions over the course of 2026.
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