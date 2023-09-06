|
06.09.2023 06:55:00
Ontex announces change of Chief Financial Officer
Aalst, Belgium, September 6, 2023 – Ontex Group NV ("Ontex” or, the "Company”), a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, announces today that Peter Vanneste, Chief Financial Officer at Ontex, has decided to leave Ontex early October 2023, to pursue a career opportunity outside the Group. His successor will be announced in due time. In the interim the responsibilities of CFO will be assumed by Gustavo Calvo Paz, CEO.
Gustavo Calvo Paz, CEO, stated: "We recognize the contribution that Peter Vanneste has made, shaping and executing Ontex’ strategic transformation, including refocusing with successful divestments. He also contributed to guiding the company through the difficult macro-economic conditions with a clear focus on the Group’s financial health and organization. This allowed Ontex to gradually restore profitable growth and improve its balance sheet. We wish Peter the best with his next endeavors.”
Contact information
- Investors Geoffroy Raskin +32 53 33 37 30 investor.relations@ontexglobal.com
- Media Maarten Verbanck +32 53 33 36 20 corporate.communications@ontexglobal.com
About Ontex
Ontex is a leading international developer and producer of hygienic products and solutions for retailers and healthcare, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex’s innovative products are distributed in around 100 countries through leading retailer brands, lifestyle brands and Ontex brands. Employing some 7,500 people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 20 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Bel Mid®. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow Ontex on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
ONTEX GROUP NV Korte Keppestraat 21 9320 Erembodegem (Aalst) 0550.880.915 RPR Ghent – Division Dendermonde
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ontex Group N.V.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ontex Group N.V.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ontex Group N.V.
|7,30
|-0,48%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAnhaltende Zinsunsicherheit: ATX schwächer -- DAX mit wechselnden Vorzeichen -- Wall Street tiefer erwartet -- Asiens Börsen zu Handelsende im Minus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Donnerstagshandel Verluste. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt kann am Donnerstag nur zeitweise ins Plus drehen. An den US-Märkten dürften zur Handelseröffnung rote Vorzeichen zu sehen sein. Die asiatischen Börsen notierten am Donnerstag tiefer.