Ontex brings its Dreamshield® 360º technology in baby pants to market across Europe

Ontex confirms commercialization of Dreamshield ® 360º technology

Dreamshield ® 360º technology excels in independent consumer panels

Continued strong market growth as consumers shift from diapers to baby pants

Aalst, Belgium, August 29, 2024 – Ontex Group NV, a leading international developer and producer of personal care products, is proud to announce the commercial launch of its newest baby pants, featuring its Dreamshield® 360º innovation. The Dreamshield® 360° technology - designed with a unique pee & poo back barrier and a 360 fit for all-around protection and comfort – is available in-stores in Germany. The launch will soon expand to other markets as production ramps up across Ontex plants.

Consumer preference confirmed by consumer panel testing

Dreamshield® 360º pants have demonstrated superior performance in multiple consumer panels versus competitor products. Consumers have expressed their preference for Dreamshield® 360º, particularly related to absorption capacity, absence of leaks, dryness and fit. In a recent French study, 65% of consumers considered absorption capacity in baby products to be extremely important, while 55% emphasized the need to keep skin dry, and 62% rated comfort as a crucial factor. Dreamshield® 360º excelled in panels against competitors in all these areas, making it a trusted choice among both parents and retailers.

The new range of baby pants features triple leakage barriers and continues to use Ontex’s patented SeconDRY® technology, ensuring all-around anti-leak fit and ultimate dryness.

Strong market demand for baby pants

Ontex saw strong growth in its baby pants sales last year and this trend continues in 2024. The rollout of the baby pant technology has started in Europe with room for expansion to other regions. The production follows the demand of retailers across Europe, who saw the results of Dreamshield® 360º in the German consumer panel1 and see how their consumers shift to baby pants over traditional diapers, both in Europe and North America.

Laurent Nielly, Ontex Europe President, stated: "Consumers no longer see baby pants as a training tool, but a quality product that makes their everyday lives easier, day and night. The Dreamshield 360° innovation puts our retail partners in a position to supply the next generation baby pants consumers want: baby pants that offer superior protection and comfort including at night and are a great option for active babies.”

1 Lab and panel test by independent Hytec lab in Germany, Q4 2023





Contact information

Investors Geoffroy Raskin +32 53 33 37 30 investor.relations@ontexglobal.com

Media Catherine Weyne +32 53 33 36 22 corporate.communications@ontexglobal.com





About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international developer and producer of personal care products for retailers and healthcare, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex’s innovative products are distributed in around 100 countries through retailers and healthcare providers. Employing some 7,200 people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 17 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Bel Mid®. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow Ontex on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .





ONTEX GROUP NV Korte Keppestraat 21 9320 Erembodegem (Aalst) 0550.880.915 RPR Ghent – Division Dendermonde, Belgium

Attachment