Ontex congratulates Paul Wood on election to INDA’s Board of Directors

Aalst, Belgium – Ontex Group NV (Euronext: ONTEX), a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, is delighted to announce the election of Paul Wood , President of Ontex North America, to the Board of Directors at INDA , the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry. Paul will be part of this Board of Directors for the next 3 years.



Paul Wood assumed the role of President for Ontex North America since April 2023 with the clear ambition to contribute to Ontex’s vision to be the preferred partner for retail and healthcare brands in the baby, adult and feminine care categories both in Europe and North America. Ontex regards North America at its prime source of business expansion, planning for double-digit top-line growth, by upscaling its position in the market. To achieve this, Ontex North America, led by Paul Wood, is partnering with top retailers to build and grow the retail brands in the North American market.

Ontex’s track record, combined with Paul Wood’s experience in the personal care and consumer goods industry, will actively contribute to the strategic direction of the industry, supporting INDA's commitment to fostering growth, innovation, and collaboration.

In a statement, Paul Wood shared, "It is a privilege to represent Ontex and contribute to shaping the future of the nonwovens industry. This recognition is not just a personal honor but also a testament to Ontex's position as a forward-thinking company in our field, based on our 45 years of experience in the European market and our bi-coastal presence in North America. I am excited about the chance to collaborate with industry leaders and bring valuable perspectives that will contribute to the continued success of our sector."





***

Contact information

Investors Geoffroy Raskin +32 53 33 37 30 investor.relations@ontexglobal.com

Media Maarten Verbanck +32 53 33 36 20 corporate.communications@ontexglobal.com



About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international developer and producer of hygienic products and solutions for retailers and healthcare, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex’s innovative products are distributed in around 100 countries through leading retailer brands, lifestyle brands and Ontex brands. Employing some 7,500 people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 20 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Bel Mid®. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow Ontex on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

ONTEX GROUP NV Korte Keppestraat 21 9320 Erembodegem (Aalst) 0550.880.915 RPR Ghent – Division Dendermonde

Attachment