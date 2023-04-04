Ontex publishes annual report and convenes annual shareholders’ meeting

Aalst, Belgium – April 4, 2023 – Ontex Group NV ("Ontex”), a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, today published its 2022 integrated annual report and related documents, and convened its annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting to be held at its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium, on May 5, 2022.

The integrated annual report, which relates to the period between January 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022, reports on Ontex’s financials for that period, as well as on its leadership, strategy and the unlocking of the Company’s potential.

"I am very proud of my team, who provided more than 22 billion essential hygiene products for use by end-consumers during a period of global turmoil. They helped millions of people to embrace the many changes in their lives, from having a baby to coping with aging. And I’m even more proud to say that during all these challenges, we grew faster than the market”, said Gustavo Calvo Paz, CEO, Ontex.

In addition, the report provides insight into the Company's progress on environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. "We are working with our customers and suppliers to rapidly reduce our environmental footprint. We have reduced CO2 emissions from our own operations by 55% in 2 years," said Gustavo Calvo Paz.

The integrated annual report 2022 and related documents are available in English and Dutch at ontex.com .

Ontex Group NV convenes its annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting at its headquarters at Korte Keppestraat 21, 9320 Aalst, Belgium, on Thursday, May 5, 2022, commencing at 2:00 p.m. (CET). To further enhance the focus on the execution of the turnaround and alignment between the Company’s management, Board and shareholders, the Ontex Board reviewed the Company’s remuneration policy and identified various changes that will be proposed to its shareholders at this shareholders’ meeting. The agenda, proposed resolutions and other documents relating to the annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting can be found on: https://ontex.com/agm-shareholder-information/



