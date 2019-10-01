OnTime Networks selected by HENSOLDT to provide CR-6900 Series gigabit Ethernet Switch, Router and GPS Time Server solutions for Mobile Ground-Based Target Acquisition Radar System (TRML)

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OnTime Networks, a global leader for rugged, time-synchronized Ethernet solutions for the aerospace and defense industries, today announced the selection by sensor solutions specialist HENSOLDT to provide its military-grade, commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS), CloudberryMIL CR-6900 Series Gigabit Ethernet Switch, Router and GPS Time Server solution for a mobile and all-terrain ground-based Target Acquisition Radar System (TRML).

The HENSOLDT Mobile Air Surveillance and Defence Radar System is part of a larger deployable air defense system provided by several major defense systems companies, with the primary mission for rapid response, high precision and highly mobile detection and tracking of targets. The radar system is based on the latest AESA radar technology (AESA = Active Electronically Scanned Array) for short and medium-range detection and air defense.

Contractual deliveries started in the second quarter of 2019. The CloudberryMIL CR-6900 Series Gigabit Ethernet Switch, Router and GPS Time Server solution stands up to harsh environmental conditions and will be at the heart of the new Air Defense solution, which will be deployed on fixed and mobile ground platforms.

"We are delighted to be selected by HENSOLDT Sensors GmbH for this important program," said Markus Schmitz. "Our CR-6900 solution will not only provide the Ethernet switching and routing capability for the project, but also highly accurate time and frequency, derived from GNSS satellites for legacy and IP-connected devices in parallel. The system offers an unmatched flexibility and scalability, so that the user can have the desired configuration in one unit."

Pål-Jørgen Kyllesø, CTO of OnTime Networks, stated, "The CloudberryMIL CR-6900 Series high-performance Gigabit Ethernet Switch, Router and GPS Time Server platform has been designed from the ground up to perform in the harshest environments, providing reliable connectivity for land, air and sea platforms. With up to 48 GbE ports and 4 10GbE ports, the CR-6900 provides the right mix of performance and scalability to meet the requirements of today's Aerospace and Defense platforms.

About CR-6900-MIL Series

The Cloudberry CR-6900 19" 1U Series is a commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS), fully managed Layer 2/3 Ethernet switch with an embedded Router and GPS time server capability (IEEE 1588 PTP, NTP, IRIG, 1PPS, 10MHz), in a rugged housing. It is specifically designed to provide reliable, high-performance connectivity for extremely demanding size, weight and power (SWaP) constraints in harsh, demanding environments (e.g. high altitude, extreme shock and vibration, extended temperatures, humidity, noisy EMI, dirty power).

The CR-6900 is an ideal solution for forward-fit and retrofit applications. It provides a technology advantage for deploying data, video and voice services virtually anywhere LAN/WAN connectivity may be required, especially in mobile, airborne, ground, manned or unmanned vehicle and sensor applications.

With up to 48 gigabit Ethernet and four 10 gigabit Ethernet ports, the CR-6900 provides a robust network routing architecture with the performance, security, quality of service (QoS), high availability and manageability that customers expect from advanced routing technologies. Its modular design, enclosed in a rugged 19" 1U housing, requires no active cooling and will provide a number of connector options (RJ-45 and 38999). The unit features a military-grade power supply for aircraft (MIL-STD-704F) and ground (MIL-STD-1275D) vehicle use, as well as MIL-STD-461F EMI/EMC filtering.

Further, the CR-6900-MIL is a reliable and accurate PTP Grand Master Clock (GMC) or Transparent Clock/Slave Clock (TC/SC) fulfilling IEEE 1588 STD 2002 (v1) and IEEE 1588 STD 2008 (v2). Both PTPv1 and PTPv2 Slave clocks can coexist in the same network by using the PTP version translator feature of the CR-6900-MIL platform. The switch can also act as a NTP Network Time Server (NTS) and provide GPS emulation output both when enabled as a GMC and when operating as a TC/SC. GPS emulation (Pulse Per Second (PPS) output signals via dedicated connectors (TTL) as well as NMEA telegrams) via the network connection or RS232. Further, the unit can distribute multiple IRIG-B (AM/DC) and 10MHz outputs via dedicated connectors on the front of the unit.

This fully managed Layer 2/3 Gigabit router/switch provides a powerful set of networking features, including support for IPv4 multicast traffic filtering according to static filters or IGMP snooping, Virtual Local Area Networks (VLANs), port control (speed, mode, statistics, flow control), Quality of Service (QoS) traffic prioritization, Link Aggregation (802.3ad), SNMP v1/v2/v3 management, secure authentication (802.1X, ACLs, Web/CLI), redundancy (RSTP/MSTP) and port mirroring.

The unit provides different power supply options from 115VAC to a dual power supply option featuring 115VAC and 28VDC input, with polarity protection and DC power hold-up (option) support is available as well.

About OnTime Networks

OnTime Networks is a technology leader for rugged, time-synchronized, fully managed, modular Gigabit Ethernet switches, specifically designed to operate reliably in the harsh and climatically demanding environments of the Aerospace and Defense Industry. Recognized for innovation and excellence, OnTime focuses on precise time over Ethernet according to IEEE 1588 (PTP) as core technology. For more information, please visit www.ontimenet.com.

About HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT is a global pioneer of technology and innovation in the area of defence and security electronics. Headquartered in Munich, the company is a market leader in civilian and military sensor solutions. It develops new products to counter evolving threats based on disruptive concepts in such fields as big data, robotics and cyber security. With a workforce of some 4,500 employees, HENSOLDT generates revenues of more than 1 billion euros per year.

www.hensoldt.net

