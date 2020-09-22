Ontracks Consulting Announces the Release of Maximo FasTrack

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontracks Consulting is pleased to announce the release of Maximo FasTrack – a pre-packaged version of the industry-leading Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) platform IBM Maximo, offered at a fraction of the full-version license investment combined with fast deployment and seamless integration at the enterprise level.

IBM Maximo is a powerful EAM solution designed to boost the efficiency of business operations and maximize the value of business assets through optimization of asset management. With enterprise-wide visibility into critical equipment, asset owners can leverage the power of EAM to make informed data-driven decisions, improve the performance of high-value physical assets, and drive up business bottom-line.

Maximo FasTrack brings a turnkey cloud-based solution of the full version of IBM Maximo specifically geared towards small and medium businesses. Its unique propositions include:

Leverages proven best practices:

Pre-configured with the most common workflows and packages requested by industry-leading companies

Reduced EAM implementation time:

Full seamless enterprise-wide deployment in just a matter of weeks

Decreased EAM ownership costs:

Lower licensing and deployment cost leveraged through pre-packaged IBM Maximo configurations

Empower businesses with best-in-class EAM solution:

Unified and integrated asset management platform powering data-driven decision making across complex and discrete assets

Powered by robust and secure cloud-based servers, Maximo FasTrack brings IBM Maximo version 7.6.1 with remote access for users on the go. The platform brings advanced analytical and visualization capabilities through KPI reporting and dashboards to empower key decision-makers with insightful information, displayed with superior visual clarity, engaging UX, and expanded business intelligence functionalities.

About Ontracks Consulting

Ontracks EAM Consulting Ltd. is a leading implementer of IBM's Enterprise Asset Management product Maximo and an operational improvement firm, working with clients worldwide to improve their operational performance. Ontracks focuses on delivering enterprise-wide EAM implementations and helping our clients realize tangible and sustainable operational improvements.

As a Platinum IBM Maximo Business Partner based in North America, Ontracks is your single source for all of your Maximo needs, including software, implementation, training, and support.

