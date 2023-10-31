|
31.10.2023 01:00:00
Onur Genç: “Thanks to our earnings, we can continue to make a balanced contribution to the well-being of society”
During the earnings presentation for the third quarter, BBVA’s CEO, Onur Genç, explained that these results allow the bank to make a balanced contribution to social well-being by responding to the needs of all stakeholders: employees, suppliers, shareholders, customers and society as a whole. Looking ahead to 2024, he expects the bank’s results to exceed this year’s and therefore its contribution to society will be even greater.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Banco Bilbao
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
