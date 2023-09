Onur Genç underscores BBVA’s earnings, profitability and future sustainability to investors

This Wednesday, BBVA CEO Onur Genç emphasized the bank’s excellent performance in the first half of the year, and the sustainability of these metrics over time. He specifically pointed to improvement in profitability indicators, with an ROTE of 16.9 percent at the end of June 2023. “We have been delivering better than the competition - not only at the Group level, but at the country level,” he said during a conference for investors organized by Bank of America in London. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Banco Bilbao Zum vollständigen Artikel