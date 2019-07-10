ONVIF Hosts 20th Developers' Plugfest

SAN RAMON, California, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ONVIF®, the leading global standardization initiative for IP-based physical security products, hosted its 20th ONVIF Developers' Plugfest in early June in Tokyo, a milestone that emphasizes the continued growth and demand for interoperable solutions.

Developers and engineers from 22 ONVIF member companies gathered at the three-day event to test their implementations of ONVIF Profiles with other ONVIF Profile-conformant products. Developers can test their products independently for profile conformance, as well as test for interoperability between their devices and those from other manufacturers. With 47 members testing their implementations of the six ONVIF profiles, attendees logged nearly 250 hours of testing. In addition to Profile interoperability tests, all ONVIF clients had the opportunity to test using the ONVIF Device/Client Test Tool. From there, attendees were able to discuss with Test Tool developers any issues that arose during conformance testing.

"The continued level of engagement from our member companies at what is now our 20th Developers' Plugfest showcases the importance of interoperability to the industry at large," said Per Björkdahl, chair of the ONVIF Steering Committee. "As new profiles are developed to meet changing market needs, it is more important than ever for companies to collaborate and exchange ideas to create the best new conformant technologies possible."

ONVIF Developers' Plugfests are held twice each year around the world to enable the global ONVIF membership to gather for testing of their implementations. The next Developers' Plugfest is scheduled to be held in November 2019 in Rome, Italy.

Founded in 2008, ONVIF is a leading and well-recognized industry forum driving interoperability for IP-based physical security products. The organization has a global member base of established camera, video management system and access control companies and more than 13,000 profile conformant products. ONVIF offers Profile S for basic streaming video; Profile G for edge storage and retrieval; Profile C for door control and event management; Profile Q for quick installation, Profile A for access control configuration and Profile T for advanced video streaming. ONVIF continues to work with its members to expand the number of IP interoperability solutions ONVIF conformant products can provide.

Further information about ONVIF conformant products, including member companies and their conformant models, is available on the ONVIF website: www.onvif.org.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Andrea Gural

Eclipse Media Group on behalf of ONVIF

Phone: +1.207.233.7507

E-mail: agural@eclipsemediagroup.net

About ONVIF

ONVIF® is a global and open industry forum that is committed to standardizing communication between IP-based physical security products to ensure their interoperability and to facilitate their integration. ONVIF was established in 2008 to develop a global open standard for IP-based physical security products. Membership is open to manufacturers, software developers, consultants, system integrators, end-users and other interest groups that wish to participate in the activities of ONVIF.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/944859/Onvif_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ONVIF