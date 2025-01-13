ONWARD Medical to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CEO Dave Marver to Provide Company Update Wednesday, January 15, 2025

EINDHOVEN, the Netherlands, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONWARD Medical N.V. (Euronext: ONWD), the medical technology company creating innovative spinal cord stimulation therapies to restore movement, function, and independence in people with spinal cord injury (SCI) and other movement disabilities, today announces that CEO Dave Marver will present a company update at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 15 at 1:30pm Eastern Time (10:30am Pacific Time / 7:30pm Central European Time).

The Company presentation and Q&A session will be webcast live, and an archive recording will be available for 30 days. The link to the live webcast and archive will be accessible on ONWARD Medical’s investor website located at https://ir.onwd.com/news-events

About ONWARD Medical

ONWARD Medical is a medical technology company creating therapies to restore movement, function, and independence in people with SCI and other movement disabilities. Building on more than a decade of scientific discovery, preclinical research, and clinical studies conducted at leading hospitals, rehabilitation clinics, and neuroscience laboratories, the Company has developed ARC Therapy, which has been awarded ten Breakthrough Device Designations from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In addition to the ARC-EX System, which is now cleared for commercial sale in the US, the Company is developing an implantable system called ARC-IM with and without an implanted brain-computer interface (BCI).

Headquartered in the Netherlands, the Company has a Science and Engineering Center in Switzerland and a US office in Boston, Massachusetts. The Company is listed on Euronext Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam (ticker: ONWD).

For more information, visit ONWD.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

ARC-EX Indication for Use (US): The ARC-EX System is intended to deliver programmed, transcutaneous electrical spinal cord stimulation in conjunction with functional task practice in the clinic to improve hand sensation and strength in individuals between 18 and 75 years old that present with a chronic, non-progressive neurological deficit resulting from an incomplete spinal cord injury (C2-C8 inclusive).

Other Investigational Products: All other ONWARD Medical devices and therapies including ARC-IM and ARC-BCI are investigational and not available for commercial use.

Trademarks: ONWARD, ARC-EX, ARC-IM, ARC-BCI, and the stylized O-Logo are proprietary and registered trademarks of ONWARD Medical. Unauthorized use is strictly prohibited.