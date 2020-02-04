Onward Search Salary Guide Showcases the Highest Paying Digital Creative Positions for 2020

WILTON, Conn., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Onward Search, a leading staffing agency for creative, marketing and technology professionals, has released its 2020 Salary Guide. With percentile-based ranges for over 100 professionals, the 2020 guide is one of the most extensive of its kind spotlighting job titles within client services, content, design, marketing, studio, tech, video and user experience.

The compensation data presented in the 2020 Salary Guide is based off market research and other proprietary information collected by Onward Search throughout the year. The analysis reveals that salaries have risen an average of six percent across many industries and professions.

"The hiring environment for digital, creative and marketing talent is more competitive than ever," stated Mike Ondocin, President of Onward Search. "It is imperative for hiring managers to understand the salary landscape to craft viable offers to secure the best professionals for their organization."

The guide also includes a list of the "20 Most In-Demand Digital Creative Talent for 2020," which names Product Designers as the number one sought after profession in the space. The demand for Product Designers has skyrocketed in recent years due to their vast skillset and all-encompassing role in developing and/or improving user experience to enhance a company's product offerings.

"As leaders in the creative staffing space, we aim to educate our audience to help them make smart decisions about their businesses and their careers," added Ondocin. "We hope this information will help our partners properly plan and budget to scale their teams and drive success in 2020."

The 2020 Salary Guide is available for download at: http://bit.ly/2uYehGE

SOURCE Onward Search