ONYX Hospitality Group Advances Quality-Led Growth Across Asia-Pacific Through a Disciplined and Strategic Portfolio Expansion Approach



EQS Newswire / 28/05/2026 / 11:30 CET/CEST

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 May 2026 - ONYX Hospitality Group, a leading hospitality management company in Asia Pacific specialising in hotels, resorts, serviced apartments, and luxury residences, reaffirms its strategic direction at a time of transition within the travel and tourism industry, placing greater emphasis on the quality of growth rather than the sheer scale of asset expansion.



Mr. Kashyap Vora Senior Vice President – Investments & Business Development ONYX Hospitality Group

For ONYX Hospitality Group, growth does not simply mean opening more hotels across multiple destinations. It requires a comprehensive understanding of the broader travel ecosystem — from demand structures and traveller behaviour to urban development trends and long-term economic fundamentals — before committing to new investments or management agreements.



With more than six decades of experience in hospitality, the Group positions itself as a strategic partner, working alongside investors to evaluate both opportunities and risks. The focus remains on building resilient, sustainable growth rather than pursuing short-term, volume-driven expansion.



Mr. Kashyap Vora, Senior Vice President – Investments & Business Development, ONYX Hospitality Group, commented on the industry overview: "The hospitality sector across Asia-Pacific is entering an increasingly sophisticated phase that demands greater rigour, strategic discipline, and market discernment. Investment decisions today can no longer be driven solely by short-term tourism recovery metrics or occupancy performance. Instead, they must be underpinned by a comprehensive understanding of the broader travel ecosystem, encompassing infrastructure development, business expansion, consumption trends, and the evolving dynamics of international travel flows"



"Portfolio expansion is no longer about the number of hotels within a network; it is about strategic curation of a resilient portfolio that contributes meaningfully to profitability and delivers long-term value accretion for all stakeholders. Each project must play a clearly defined role within the broader portfolio — whether through risk diversification, return enhancement, strategic value creation or long-term scalability. Sustainable growth therefore requires disciplined investment selection, deep market insight, and alignment with the organisation's long-term strategic vision"



He further emphasised that this approach aligns closely with ONYX Hospitality Group's long-term vision of delivering sustainable, quality-driven growth through a tailored approach to each project. This includes careful consideration of investment structures, partnership models, and brand positioning to ensure strategic relevance, sustainable profitability and long-term value creation.



"We prioritise partnerships with like-minded investors and owners who share our vision, values, and commitment to quality" he added. "Hotel development is inherently a long-term commitment. Alignment on quality standards, risk management, and growth objectives is essential to delivering sustainable profitability, creating enduring value, and achieving long-term success for all stakeholders."



Drawing on over six decades of market expertise and consumer insight, ONYX Hospitality Group continues to refine a portfolio strategy built on strong alignment between destination, brand and business partner.



Currently, the Group operates 49 properties and projects across seven strategic destinations in Asia-Pacific. By 2030, ONYX Hospitality Group aims to expand its portfolio to over 75 properties across the Asia-Pacific region. This growth will be achieved through disciplined project selection and collaboration with partners who share the Group's long-term vision — ensuring that every investment delivers both strategic and financial value.



As the company approaches its 60th anniversary milestone in 2026, ONYX Hospitality Group remains firmly committed to quality-led expansion, underpinned by disciplined risk management and prudent governance. The Group continues to strengthen confidence among investors, owners and partners across all markets in which it operates, laying the foundation for sustained, long-term growth in the decade ahead.



For more information on ONYX Hospitality Group please visit: www.onyx-hospitality.com



Hashtag: #ONYXHospitalityGroup

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About ONYX Hospitality Group ONYX Hospitality Group, a reputable force in the Asia-Pacific hospitality industry, operates a collection of comprehensive yet complementary brands - Amari, OZO, Shama and Oriental Residence - catering to the distinctive needs of discerning business and leisure travellers across the region where it has deep expertise. In addition to its brand portfolio, ONYX Hospitality Group also operates additional hospitality services across spa and food & beverage. With six decades of management experience, the company extends its innovative solutions throughout the region, upholding internationally recognised standards and ensuring optimal operational manoeuvrability. By fostering enduring relationships with like-minded business partners, ONYX Hospitality Group delivers unparalleled experiences in a dynamic and competitive market, meeting the ever-evolving demands of travellers.



More information: www.onyx-hospitality.com



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News Source: ONYX Hospitality Group

For ONYX Hospitality Group, growth does not simply mean opening more hotels across multiple destinations. It requires a comprehensive understanding of the broader travel ecosystem — from demand structures and traveller behaviour to urban development trends and long-term economic fundamentals — before committing to new investments or management agreements.With more than six decades of experience in hospitality, the Group positions itself as a strategic partner, working alongside investors to evaluate both opportunities and risks. The focus remains on building resilient, sustainable growth rather than pursuing short-term, volume-driven expansion.commented on the industry overview: "The hospitality sector across Asia-Pacific is entering an increasingly sophisticated phase that demands greater rigour, strategic discipline, and market discernment. Investment decisions today can no longer be driven solely by short-term tourism recovery metrics or occupancy performance. Instead, they must be underpinned by a comprehensive understanding of the broader travel ecosystem, encompassing infrastructure development, business expansion, consumption trends, and the evolving dynamics of international travel flows""Portfolio expansion is no longer about the number of hotels within a network; it is about strategic curation of a resilient portfolio that contributes meaningfully to profitability and delivers long-term value accretion for all stakeholders. Each project must play a clearly defined role within the broader portfolio — whether through risk diversification, return enhancement, strategic value creation or long-term scalability. Sustainable growth therefore requires disciplined investment selection, deep market insight, and alignment with the organisation's long-term strategic vision"He further emphasised that this approach aligns closely with ONYX Hospitality Group's long-term vision of delivering sustainable, quality-driven growth through a tailored approach to each project. This includes careful consideration of investment structures, partnership models, and brand positioning to ensure strategic relevance, sustainable profitability and long-term value creation."We prioritise partnerships with like-minded investors and owners who share our vision, values, and commitment to quality" he added. "Hotel development is inherently a long-term commitment. Alignment on quality standards, risk management, and growth objectives is essential to delivering sustainable profitability, creating enduring value, and achieving long-term success for all stakeholders."Drawing on over six decades of market expertise and consumer insight, ONYX Hospitality Group continues to refine a portfolio strategy built on strong alignment between destination, brand and business partner.Currently, the Group operates 49 properties and projects across seven strategic destinations in Asia-Pacific. By 2030, ONYX Hospitality Group aims to expand its portfolio to over 75 properties across the Asia-Pacific region. This growth will be achieved through disciplined project selection and collaboration with partners who share the Group's long-term vision — ensuring that every investment delivers both strategic and financial value.As the company approaches its 60th anniversary milestone in 2026, ONYX Hospitality Group remains firmly committed to quality-led expansion, underpinned by disciplined risk management and prudent governance. The Group continues to strengthen confidence among investors, owners and partners across all markets in which it operates, laying the foundation for sustained, long-term growth in the decade ahead.Hashtag: #ONYXHospitalityGroupThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.ONYX Hospitality Group, a reputable force in the Asia-Pacific hospitality industry, operates a collection of comprehensive yet complementary brands - Amari, OZO, Shama and Oriental Residence - catering to the distinctive needs of discerning business and leisure travellers across the region where it has deep expertise. In addition to its brand portfolio, ONYX Hospitality Group also operates additional hospitality services across spa and food & beverage. With six decades of management experience, the company extends its innovative solutions throughout the region, upholding internationally recognised standards and ensuring optimal operational manoeuvrability. By fostering enduring relationships with like-minded business partners, ONYX Hospitality Group delivers unparalleled experiences in a dynamic and competitive market, meeting the ever-evolving demands of travellers.Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/onyxhospitalitygroup/ Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/onyx-hospitality-group/ Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ONYXHospitalityGroup News Source: ONYX Hospitality Group 28/05/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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