ONYX Hospitality Group Celebrates 60th Anniversary, Sets THB 10.33 Billion Revenue Target with THB 5.5 Billion Expansion Plan



EQS Newswire / 13/05/2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 May 2026 - ONYX Hospitality Group, a leading hospitality management company in Asia-Pacific, has unveiled its growth strategy as it celebrates its 60th anniversary. With a portfolio spanning hotels, resorts, serviced apartments, luxury residences, as well as dining and spa offerings, the Group is targeting total revenue of THB 10.33 billion in 2026, representing a 14% year-on-year increase. It also plans to expand its portfolio to more than 75 properties by 2030, underscoring its sustained growth momentum and strengthening its position across the Asia Pacific region. This expansion will be supported by a planned investment of THB 5.5 billion over the next three years, primarily focused on enhancing and upgrading existing properties.



Over the past six decades, ONYX Hospitality Group has grown from managing a single hotel in Thailand into a regional hospitality company with a multi-brand portfolio including Amari, OZO, Shama and Oriental Residence. Each brand has a clearly defined identity and market position, enabling the Group to meet the evolving needs of modern travellers across a range of segments.



Today, ONYX manages 49 properties and remains on track to expand its portfolio to more than 75 properties across Asia Pacific through a disciplined and sustainable growth strategy.



Yuthachai Charanachitta, Chief Executive Officer of ONYX Hospitality Group, said: "Over the past six decades, ONYX Hospitality Group has built a strong foundation of expertise and experience, growing from the management of a single hotel in Thailand into a regional hospitality player with an expanding presence across Asia Pacific, continuously earning the trust and confidence of both partners and customers.



This growth has been driven by a strong Thai foundation, combined with a global outlook and a strategic focus on regional markets, which have consistently served as the key pillars underpinning the Group's development.



As we celebrate our 60th anniversary, we see this milestone not merely as a reflection of our past achievements, but as the beginning of our next phase of growth. Looking ahead, we remain committed to expanding our regional footprint, strengthening our brands, and creating long-term value for our partners, investors and customers, while continuing to develop the organisation in a balanced and sustainable manner. At the same time, we are dedicated to playing an active role in elevating service standards and supporting the long-term advancement of Thailand's hospitality industry."



Accelerating Expansion to Support Long-term Growth



ONYX Hospitality Group continues to expand its presence across Asia Pacific under its vision of becoming 'The Best Medium-sized Hospitality Management Company in Asia Pacific'.



In 2026, the Group is set to launch several new projects, including Shama Sukhumvit 101 Bangkok, Shama Medini, and Y Hotel Nanshan Shenzhen Inspired by OZO, reinforcing its strategic expansion across the serviced apartment and lifestyle hospitality segments in key regional gateway cities.



At the same time, the Group continues to advance a strong future development pipeline, including Shama Rayong, EQ Phuket, Shama Hub Ladprao Bangkok, Shama North Pattaya, and the luxury development Amari Resort & Villas, Samui, alongside a major transformation of Amari Phuket aimed at revitalising the property and elevating the guest experience.



By 2030, ONYX aims to expand its portfolio from 49 properties to more than 75, with a focus on quality growth through long-term partnerships and a tailored approach to hospitality that reflects the needs of each market.



In addition to regional expansion, ONYX Hospitality Group is driving growth through effective asset management and investment strategies, with ONYX RT serving as another key growth engine. Supported by lower interest rates, recovering investor confidence, and the return of more than 35 million international travellers, the Group expects its core assets — including Amari Bangkok, OZO Samui, and OZO Phuket— to further enhance portfolio value, with a targeted valuation of more than THB 4 billion.



Strengthening Brand Positioning Across the Portfolio



As part of its 60th anniversary, ONYX Hospitality Group is advancing its overall brand development through its long-term strategic framework, "ONYX Universe", which has been designed to support future growth across all dimensions of the business. The framework covers talent development, technology, sustainability, brand strength, marketing and revenue efficiency, customer engagement, food and beverage, and asset management to drive long-term returns. It will serve as a key foundation for enhancing the Group's regional competitiveness while responding to the evolving needs of travellers and residents.



ONYX has also refined the positioning of its four core brands to strengthen differentiation and align more clearly with current market demand:



Amari has been repositioned in the upper-upscale segment, offering Thai hospitality enriched by local insight and the distinctive character of each destination.

has been repositioned in the upper-upscale segment, offering Thai hospitality enriched by local insight and the distinctive character of each destination. OZO has evolved into an upper-midscale lifestyle hotel brand with enhanced service, designed for modern travellers who expect a seamless stay with the right essentials and a touch of elevated comfort.

has evolved into an upper-midscale lifestyle hotel brand with enhanced service, designed for modern travellers who expect a seamless stay with the right essentials and a touch of elevated comfort. Shama continues to focus on serviced apartment living, fostering vibrant communities while delivering Joy of Living through thoughtfully designed experiences that combine comfort, quality, and meaningful lifestyle for both short- and long-term stays.

continues to focus on serviced apartment living, fostering vibrant communities while delivering Joy of Living through thoughtfully designed experiences that combine comfort, quality, and meaningful lifestyle for both short- and long-term stays. Oriental Residence has been elevated to a more refined expression of luxury, where elegance is understated, privacy is paramount, and every detail is thoughtfully personalised. This brand evolution reflects ONYX Hospitality Group's commitment to creating clearer differentiation in support of long-term business growth.



Driving Sustainable Growth Through Regional Expansion and Brand Strength



Built on a 60-year legacy, ONYX Hospitality Group remains committed to growth through regional expansion, brand enhancement and continued organisational development. Anchored in its Thai roots and global outlook, the Group continues to place regional growth at the heart of its strategy as it works towards becoming the best medium-sized hospitality management company in Asia- Pacific, while delivering sustainable value to all stakeholders.

Hashtag: #ONYXHospitalityGroup #HospitalityIndustry #AsiaPacificTravel

Over the past six decades, ONYX Hospitality Group has grown from managing a single hotel in Thailand into a regional hospitality company with a multi-brand portfolio including Amari, OZO, Shama and Oriental Residence. Each brand has a clearly defined identity and market position, enabling the Group to meet the evolving needs of modern travellers across a range of segments.Today, ONYX manages 49 properties and remains on track to expand its portfolio to more than 75 properties across Asia Pacific through a disciplined and sustainable growth strategy.said: "Over the past six decades, ONYX Hospitality Group has built a strong foundation of expertise and experience, growing from the management of a single hotel in Thailand into a regional hospitality player with an expanding presence across Asia Pacific, continuously earning the trust and confidence of both partners and customers.This growth has been driven by a strong Thai foundation, combined with a global outlook and a strategic focus on regional markets, which have consistently served as the key pillars underpinning the Group's development.As we celebrate our 60th anniversary, we see this milestone not merely as a reflection of our past achievements, but as the beginning of our next phase of growth. Looking ahead, we remain committed to expanding our regional footprint, strengthening our brands, and creating long-term value for our partners, investors and customers, while continuing to develop the organisation in a balanced and sustainable manner. At the same time, we are dedicated to playing an active role in elevating service standards and supporting the long-term advancement of Thailand's hospitality industry."ONYX Hospitality Group continues to expand its presence across Asia Pacific under its vision of becoming 'The Best Medium-sized Hospitality Management Company in Asia Pacific'.In 2026, the Group is set to launch several new projects, including Shama Sukhumvit 101 Bangkok, Shama Medini, and Y Hotel Nanshan Shenzhen Inspired by OZO, reinforcing its strategic expansion across the serviced apartment and lifestyle hospitality segments in key regional gateway cities.At the same time, the Group continues to advance a strong future development pipeline, including Shama Rayong, EQ Phuket, Shama Hub Ladprao Bangkok, Shama North Pattaya, and the luxury development Amari Resort & Villas, Samui, alongside a major transformation of Amari Phuket aimed at revitalising the property and elevating the guest experience.By 2030, ONYX aims to expand its portfolio from 49 properties to more than 75, with a focus on quality growth through long-term partnerships and a tailored approach to hospitality that reflects the needs of each market.In addition to regional expansion, ONYX Hospitality Group is driving growth through effective asset management and investment strategies, with ONYX RT serving as another key growth engine. Supported by lower interest rates, recovering investor confidence, and the return of more than 35 million international travellers, the Group expects its core assets — including Amari Bangkok, OZO Samui, and OZO Phuket— to further enhance portfolio value, with a targeted valuation of more than THB 4 billion.As part of its 60th anniversary, ONYX Hospitality Group is advancing its overall brand development through its long-term strategic framework, "ONYX Universe", which has been designed to support future growth across all dimensions of the business. The framework covers talent development, technology, sustainability, brand strength, marketing and revenue efficiency, customer engagement, food and beverage, and asset management to drive long-term returns. It will serve as a key foundation for enhancing the Group's regional competitiveness while responding to the evolving needs of travellers and residents.ONYX has also refined the positioning of its four core brands to strengthen differentiation and align more clearly with current market demand:This brand evolution reflects ONYX Hospitality Group's commitment to creating clearer differentiation in support of long-term business growth.Built on a 60-year legacy, ONYX Hospitality Group remains committed to growth through regional expansion, brand enhancement and continued organisational development. Anchored in its Thai roots and global outlook, the Group continues to place regional growth at the heart of its strategy as it works towards becoming the best medium-sized hospitality management company in Asia- Pacific, while delivering sustainable value to all stakeholders.Hashtag: #ONYXHospitalityGroup #HospitalityIndustry #AsiaPacificTravel The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About ONYX Hospitality Group ONYX Hospitality Group, a reputable force in Asia Pacific's hospitality industry, operates a collection of comprehensive yet complementary brands - Amari, OZO, Shama and Oriental Residence - catering to the distinctive needs of discerning business and leisure travellers in Southeast Asia where their expertise lies. In addition to its brand portfolio, ONYX Hospitality Group also operates additional hospitality services across spa and food and beverage. With over six decades of management experience, the company extends its innovative solutions throughout the region, upholding internationally recognised standards and ensuring optimal operational manoeuvrability. By fostering enduring relationships with like-minded business partners, ONYX Hospitality Group delivers unparalleled experiences in a dynamic and competitive market, meeting the ever-evolving demands of travellers.



More information: www.onyx-hospitality.com



News Source: ONYX Hospitality Group

News Source: ONYX Hospitality Group 13/05/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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