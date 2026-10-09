ONYX Hospitality Group Marks 60 Years with Curated Partnerships Bringing "More of What You Love" to Life



EQS Newswire / 09/10/2026 / 14:30 CET/CEST

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 October 2026 – ONYX Hospitality Group, a leading hospitality management company in Asia-Pacific specialising in hotels, resorts, serviced apartments and luxury residences, is bringing its 60th anniversary campaign, "More of What You Love," to life through a series of collaborations designed to create new experiences for today's travellers.



Strategic collaborations with partners including ChaTraMue, Benzilla and Grab bring together Thai heritage, contemporary creativity and seamless travel experiences.



Bringing together Thai heritage, contemporary creativity and digital connectivity, ONYX Hospitality Group is collaborating with ChaTraMue, Thailand's iconic tea brand; internationally recognised Thai artist Benzilla; and Grab Thailand, a leading digital platform for mobility and everyday services. Each partnership adds a different dimension to the ONYX experience, spanning food and beverage, art, lifestyle and mobility, while connecting the Group's Thai roots and hospitality expertise with the way people travel, dine and discover today.



Two Thai Brands, One Shared Heritage



ONYX Hospitality Group and ChaTraMue unite two Thai brands with longstanding legacies and generations of consumer recognition. With a tea-making heritage dating back to 1925, ChaTraMue contributes one of Thailand's most familiar flavours, complemented by ONYX's expertise in hospitality, dining and experience creation.



The collaboration will introduce new menus, beverages and guest experiences that give a much-loved part of Thai culture a fresh expression across ONYX hotels and restaurants. From a familiar cup of Thai tea to new interpretations created for different occasions, the partnership invites guests to experience more of a flavour they already know and love.



OZO Meets the Creative World of Benzilla



For OZO, Thai artist Benzilla brings the brand's playful personality to life through a collection of four specially designed luggage stickers, turning the suitcase into a canvas for travel memories. Inspired by OZO's lively, youthful spirit and interpreted through Benzilla's bold contemporary style, the collection captures the fun and spontaneity at the heart of the brand. Designed to travel beyond the hotel, the stickers give guests a reminder of their journey while showing how Thai creative talent can translate OZO's personality into something personal, expressive and shareable.



Connecting Travel and Discovery with Grab Thailand



ONYX Hospitality Group's collaboration with Grab Thailand brings hospitality and digital convenience closer together, connecting Grab's ecosystem and consumer reach with ONYX hotels, restaurants and lifestyle experiences. By integrating transport, dining and destination discovery, the partnership helps make the guest journey more seamless while allowing travellers to engage with ONYX through a platform already part of their everyday lives. It also creates new opportunities for the Group to reach digitally active consumers before, during and beyond their stay, making its brands, dining and destinations easier to access and enjoy.



Different Strengths, More to Experience



While each initiative is distinct, they share a common idea: combining ONYX's hospitality expertise with the strengths of each partner to create meaningful value for today's guests.



Pornthip Paothong, Vice President, Brand and Marketing, ONYX Hospitality Group said: "Our 60th anniversary celebrates our Thai roots and the hospitality experience we have built over the past six decades, while also looking at what guests value today. 'More of What You Love' is about giving people more reasons to enjoy their time with us – from the hotels they stay in and the food they discover to the destinations they explore. Together, they allow us to create experiences that reflect how people live and travel today."



The collaborations form part of ONYX Hospitality Group's wider 60th anniversary campaign, creating new reasons for guests to engage with and return to its brands. Across Amari, OZO, Shama and Oriental Residence, ONYX Hospitality Group continues to develop experiences shaped around the distinct character of each brand, supported by its deep understanding of hospitality and destinations across Asia-Pacific.



As ONYX enters its seventh decade, the Group will continue to explore partnerships that connects its heritage with creativity and contemporary lifestyles, with further anniversary initiatives to be introduced throughout the year.



Hashtag: #ONYXHospitalityGroup

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About ONYX Hospitality Group: ONYX Hospitality Group is a leading hospitality management company in Asia-Pacific, with a complementary portfolio of brands comprising Amari, OZO, Shama and Oriental Residence. Together, these brands serve the diverse needs of business and leisure travellers across the region, where ONYX has deep market expertise. Beyond accommodation, the Group also operates spa and food and beverage businesses. Drawing on six decades of management experience, ONYX delivers innovative hospitality solutions across the region while upholding internationally recognised standards and maintaining operational agility. By building enduring relationships with like-minded business partners, ONYX Hospitality Group delivers distinctive experiences in a dynamic and competitive market, responding to the evolving needs of today's travellers.



More information: www.onyx-hospitality.com



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News Source: ONYX Hospitality Group

Bringing together Thai heritage, contemporary creativity and digital connectivity, ONYX Hospitality Group is collaborating with, Thailand's iconic tea brand; internationally recognised Thai artist; and, a leading digital platform for mobility and everyday services. Each partnership adds a different dimension to the ONYX experience, spanning food and beverage, art, lifestyle and mobility, while connecting the Group's Thai roots and hospitality expertise with the way people travel, dine and discover today.ONYX Hospitality Group and ChaTraMue unite two Thai brands with longstanding legacies and generations of consumer recognition. With a tea-making heritage dating back to 1925, ChaTraMue contributes one of Thailand's most familiar flavours, complemented by ONYX's expertise in hospitality, dining and experience creation.The collaboration will introduce new menus, beverages and guest experiences that give a much-loved part of Thai culture a fresh expression across ONYX hotels and restaurants. From a familiar cup of Thai tea to new interpretations created for different occasions, the partnership invites guests to experience more of a flavour they already know and love.For OZO, Thai artist Benzilla brings the brand's playful personality to life through a collection of four specially designed luggage stickers, turning the suitcase into a canvas for travel memories. Inspired by OZO's lively, youthful spirit and interpreted through Benzilla's bold contemporary style, the collection captures the fun and spontaneity at the heart of the brand. Designed to travel beyond the hotel, the stickers give guests a reminder of their journey while showing how Thai creative talent can translate OZO's personality into something personal, expressive and shareable.ONYX Hospitality Group's collaboration with Grab Thailand brings hospitality and digital convenience closer together, connecting Grab's ecosystem and consumer reach with ONYX hotels, restaurants and lifestyle experiences. By integrating transport, dining and destination discovery, the partnership helps make the guest journey more seamless while allowing travellers to engage with ONYX through a platform already part of their everyday lives. It also creates new opportunities for the Group to reach digitally active consumers before, during and beyond their stay, making its brands, dining and destinations easier to access and enjoy.While each initiative is distinct, they share a common idea: combining ONYX's hospitality expertise with the strengths of each partner to create meaningful value for today's guests.Pornthip Paothong, Vice President, Brand and Marketing, ONYX Hospitality Group said: "The collaborations form part of ONYX Hospitality Group's wider 60th anniversary campaign, creating new reasons for guests to engage with and return to its brands. Across, ONYX Hospitality Group continues to develop experiences shaped around the distinct character of each brand, supported by its deep understanding of hospitality and destinations across Asia-Pacific.As ONYX enters its seventh decade, the Group will continue to explore partnerships that connects its heritage with creativity and contemporary lifestyles, with further anniversary initiatives to be introduced throughout the year.Hashtag: #ONYXHospitalityGroupThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.ONYX Hospitality Group is a leading hospitality management company in Asia-Pacific, with a complementary portfolio of brands comprising Amari, OZO, Shama and Oriental Residence. Together, these brands serve the diverse needs of business and leisure travellers across the region, where ONYX has deep market expertise. Beyond accommodation, the Group also operates spa and food and beverage businesses. Drawing on six decades of management experience, ONYX delivers innovative hospitality solutions across the region while upholding internationally recognised standards and maintaining operational agility. By building enduring relationships with like-minded business partners, ONYX Hospitality Group delivers distinctive experiences in a dynamic and competitive market, responding to the evolving needs of today's travellers.News Source: ONYX Hospitality Group 09/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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