ONYX Hospitality Group named Seventh Best Place to Work in Asia-Pacific for 2025

BANGKOK, THAILAND -





With a diverse portfolio spanning hotels, resorts, serviced apartments, and luxury residences under well-established brands including Amari, OZO, Shama, and Oriental Residence, ONYX Hospitality Group continues to strengthen its position across key strategic markets in the region. As the Group approaches its 60th anniversary in 2026, these accolades further highlight ONYX's long-standing commitment to building a resilient organisation powered by engaged and capable people.



The "Best Places to Work" certification is an internationally recognised programme that benchmarks organisational excellence in human resource practices and employee engagement. Certification is awarded through a comprehensive evaluation covering employee engagement, employee experience, and the effectiveness of HR policies and practices. In this year's assessment, ONYX Hospitality Group demonstrated strong performance across multiple dimensions, including a supportive work environment, an open and inclusive corporate culture, and a people development strategy closely aligned with the Group's regional business direction.



One of the key pillars supporting ONYX's evolution as a trusted workplace is ONYX Academy, the Group's comprehensive learning and development institute. ONYX Academy delivers structured programmes spanning foundational skills training, advanced role-specific competency development, and clearly defined career pathways for employees at all levels. By prioritising both future-ready capabilities and practical, applicable skills, the Academy equips team members for sustainable personal and professional growth.



The effectiveness of ONYX Academy has also been recognised at an industry level through multiple honours at the EXA: Employee Experience Awards 2025, including awards for the General Manager Development Programme (GM Track), the NextYou Initiative, the HR Leadership Enhancement Programme, and the Group's ESG initiatives. These accolades further underscore ONYX Hospitality Group's long-term and focused commitment to meaningful employee development.



Alongside capability building, ONYX Hospitality Group continues to foster a corporate culture rooted in openness and dynamism, encouraging employees to think creatively, experiment, and contribute new ideas. The Group actively supports agility and adaptability by creating space for diverse voices across the organisation. Employee well-being is also prioritised through the ONYX Cares programme, which holistically supports physical and mental health, relationships, and team engagement—contributing to a work environment that nurtures both individual fulfilment and organisational growth.



Saranya Watanasirisuk, Senior Vice President, Corporate Human Resources, commented: "At ONYX Hospitality Group, we believes that our people are the foundation for delivering exceptional experiences and service. Our success in human resource management is driven by strong leadership support at every level, enabling employees to grow across all dimensions. This commitment spans from recruitment and holistic learning systems to cultivating an environment that encourages creativity, experimentation, and the full expression of individual potential. These efforts have positioned ONYX not only as an employer of choice, but also as an organisation trusted by partners and guests alike."



Receiving the "Best Place to Work" Certification at both national and regional levels marks another significant milestone for ONYX Hospitality Group. The achievement reinforces its commitment not only to being a regional leader in hospitality management, but also to being an organisation that genuinely values its people.



Looking ahead, ONYX remains dedicated to continuously enhancing the workplace environment and delivering meaningful employee experiences that support long-term growth and sustained competitiveness.



About ONYX Hospitality Group: ONYX Hospitality Group, a reputable force in Southeast Asia's hospitality industry, operates a collection of comprehensive yet complementary brands - Amari, OZO, Shama and Oriental Residence - catering to the distinctive needs of discerning business and leisure travellers in Southeast Asia where their expertise lies. In addition to its brand portfolio, ONYX Hospitality Group also operates additional hospitality services across spa and food and beverage. With over five decades of management experience, the company extends its innovative solutions throughout the region, upholding internationally recognised standards and ensuring optimal operational manoeuvrability. By fostering enduring relationships with like-minded business partners, ONYX Hospitality Group delivers unparalleled experiences in a dynamic and competitive market, meeting the ever-evolving demands of travellers.



More information: www.onyx-hospitality.com



