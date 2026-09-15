ONYX Hospitality Group Strengthens Sustainable Hotel Operations Through Strategic Partnership with SP Group



EQS Newswire / 15/09/2026 / 05:15 CET/CEST

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 September 2026 – ONYX Hospitality Group, one of Asia Pacific's leading hospitality management companies, has strengthened its commitment to more sustainable hotel operations through a strategic partnership with SP Group (SP), one of the region's leading sustainable energy solutions providers.





The collaboration marks a significant milestone in ONYX Hospitality Group's Sustainability Framework and will see both organisations explore the deployment of innovative energy solutions across suitable hotel developments in Thailand, helping reduce carbon emissions, improve operational efficiency and deliver long-term value for hotel owners.



Under a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), the partnership will focus on rolling out energy-efficient technologies, including Cooling-as-a-Service (CaaS) and renewable energy solutions. This marks SP's inaugural partnership with a hospitality brand in Thailand. The initiative aims to optimise energy performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact while maintaining the high standards of comfort and service guests expect.



The agreement builds on SP's successful delivery of ONYX Hospitality Group's first Cooling-as-a-Service (CaaS) project in Thailand at Amari Don Muang Airport Bangkok, a 429-key hotel located just minutes from Don Mueang International Airport. Designed to serve both business and leisure travellers, the hotel offers extensive meetings and events facilities for up to 800 delegates.



The project involves replacing the existing chiller with high-efficiency equipment while integrating it with an advanced chiller plant management system. This system automates control and optimises energy usage, allowing for better resourcing and greater efficiency.



With a cooling capacity of 1,195 refrigeration tonnes (RT), the new system is expected to achieve more than 40 per cent reduction in energy when operational, as compared to previously. This is equivalent to a reduction of 900,000 kilowatt-hour (kWh) of electricity annually, which translates to around THB 4 million in savings a year. Over the 15-year contract, the hotel will also enjoy savings of approximately THB 25.5 million in operating costs while reducing its carbon emissions by 449 tonnes annually – equivalent to removing over 400 cars from the road.



The CaaS project demonstrates how advanced sustainable technologies can significantly improve operational performance while maintaining guest comfort and reliability.



"At ONYX Hospitality Group, sustainability is an integral part of how we operate and grow our business. As cooling represents one of the largest sources of energy consumption in hotels, improving its efficiency is a meaningful step towards reducing our environmental footprint while maintaining the high standards of comfort our guests expect," said Mr. Somchai Kittikraisak, Vice President, Technical Services, ONYX Hospitality Group.



"Our partnership with SP Group demonstrates how collaboration and innovation can accelerate the adoption of practical sustainability solutions across our portfolio. Beyond improving operational efficiency, this initiative supports our broader ambition to create more responsible hotel operations while delivering long-term value for our owners, guests and communities."



Mr. Benjamin Tay, Chairman, Singapore Power Energy (Thailand) Limited, added: "We are pleased to partner with ONYX Hospitality Group to advance the adoption of energy-efficient, lower-carbon cooling solutions across its properties in Thailand. As businesses increasingly prioritise energy performance, operational efficiency and sustainability, we look forward to leveraging SP Group's expertise and regional experience to support ONYX Hospitality Group in achieving its environmental and operational objectives."



"SP Group's expertise in green cooling solutions was an important consideration for us. As reliable cooling and heating are essential to hotel operations, improving energy efficiency is an important part of our sustainability efforts. This partnership allows us to enhance the efficiency of our operations while maintaining the comfort our guests expect." said Mr. Marck Elmenzo, General Manager, Amari Don Muang Airport Bangkok.



Following the successful implementation at Amari Don Muang Airport Bangkok, both organisations will continue exploring opportunities to deploy sustainable energy solutions across suitable properties in Thailand.



The collaboration supports ONYX Hospitality Group's Sustainability Framework by accelerating the adoption of innovative technologies that improve operational resilience, reduce environmental impact and contribute to a more sustainable future for Thailand's hospitality sector.



Hashtag: #ONYXHospitalityGroup #Sustainability #SPGroup

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About ONYX Hospitality Group ONYX Hospitality Group, a reputable force in the Asia-Pacific hospitality industry, operates a collection of comprehensive yet complementary brands - Amari, OZO, Shama and Oriental Residence - catering to the distinctive needs of discerning business and leisure travellers across the region where it has deep expertise. In addition to its brand portfolio, ONYX Hospitality Group also operates additional hospitality services across spa and food & beverage. With six decades of management experience, the company extends its innovative solutions throughout the region, upholding internationally recognised standards and ensuring optimal operational manoeuvrability. By fostering enduring relationships with like-minded business partners, ONYX Hospitality Group delivers unparalleled experiences in a dynamic and competitive market, meeting the ever-evolving demands of travellers.



More information: www.onyx-hospitality.com



Find us on social media:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/onyxhospitalitygroup/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/onyx-hospitality-group/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ONYXHospitalityGroup



About SP Group SP Group is a leading utilities provider in Asia Pacific, empowering the future of energy through low-carbon, smart solutions. It owns and operates electricity and gas transmission and distribution networks in Singapore and Australia. As Singapore's national grid operator, SP Group serves approximately 1.7 million industrial, commercial, and residential customers with world-class transmission, distribution, and market support services.



Beyond traditional utilities, SP Group delivers integrated sustainable energy solutions across Singapore, China, Thailand, and Vietnam. These solutions include district cooling and heating, renewable energy, EV charging infrastructure, and digital energy platforms tailored for districts, communities, and commercial and industrial customers. Since 2022, the company has been supporting Thailand's green energy transition, with a successful deployment of a district cooling project at the Government Complex Centre Zone C in collaboration with Banpu NEXT, and integrated energy solutions at Rangsit University.



For more information, please visit spgroup.com.sg or follow us on





News Source: ONYX Hospitality Group

The collaboration marks a significant milestone in ONYX Hospitality Group's Sustainability Framework and will see both organisations explore the deployment of innovative energy solutions across suitable hotel developments in Thailand, helping reduce carbon emissions, improve operational efficiency and deliver long-term value for hotel owners.Under a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), the partnership will focus on rolling out energy-efficient technologies, including Cooling-as-a-Service (CaaS) and renewable energy solutions. This marks SP's inaugural partnership with a hospitality brand in Thailand. The initiative aims to optimise energy performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact while maintaining the high standards of comfort and service guests expect.The agreement builds on SP's successful delivery of ONYX Hospitality Group's first Cooling-as-a-Service (CaaS) project in Thailand at Amari Don Muang Airport Bangkok, a 429-key hotel located just minutes from Don Mueang International Airport. Designed to serve both business and leisure travellers, the hotel offers extensive meetings and events facilities for up to 800 delegates.The project involves replacing the existing chiller with high-efficiency equipment while integrating it with an advanced chiller plant management system. This system automates control and optimises energy usage, allowing for better resourcing and greater efficiency.With a cooling capacity of 1,195 refrigeration tonnes (RT), the new system is expected to achieve more than 40 per cent reduction in energy when operational, as compared to previously. This is equivalent to a reduction of 900,000 kilowatt-hour (kWh) of electricity annually, which translates to around THB 4 million in savings a year. Over the 15-year contract, the hotel will also enjoy savings of approximately THB 25.5 million in operating costs while reducing its carbon emissions by 449 tonnes annually – equivalent to removing over 400 cars from the road.The CaaS project demonstrates how advanced sustainable technologies can significantly improve operational performance while maintaining guest comfort and reliability.said Mr. Somchai Kittikraisak, Vice President, Technical Services, ONYX Hospitality Group.Mr. Benjamin Tay, Chairman, Singapore Power Energy (Thailand) Limited, added:"SP Group's expertise in green cooling solutions was an important consideration for us. As reliable cooling and heating are essential to hotel operations, improving energy efficiency is an important part of our sustainability efforts. This partnership allows us to enhance the efficiency of our operations while maintaining the comfort our guests expect." said Mr. Marck Elmenzo, General Manager, Amari Don Muang Airport Bangkok.Following the successful implementation at Amari Don Muang Airport Bangkok, both organisations will continue exploring opportunities to deploy sustainable energy solutions across suitable properties in Thailand.The collaboration supports ONYX Hospitality Group's Sustainability Framework by accelerating the adoption of innovative technologies that improve operational resilience, reduce environmental impact and contribute to a more sustainable future for Thailand's hospitality sector.Hashtag: #ONYXHospitalityGroup #Sustainability #SPGroupThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.ONYX Hospitality Group, a reputable force in the Asia-Pacific hospitality industry, operates a collection of comprehensive yet complementary brands - Amari, OZO, Shama and Oriental Residence - catering to the distinctive needs of discerning business and leisure travellers across the region where it has deep expertise. In addition to its brand portfolio, ONYX Hospitality Group also operates additional hospitality services across spa and food & beverage. With six decades of management experience, the company extends its innovative solutions throughout the region, upholding internationally recognised standards and ensuring optimal operational manoeuvrability. By fostering enduring relationships with like-minded business partners, ONYX Hospitality Group delivers unparalleled experiences in a dynamic and competitive market, meeting the ever-evolving demands of travellers.More information: www.onyx-hospitality.comFind us on social media:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/onyxhospitalitygroup/LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/onyx-hospitality-group/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ONYXHospitalityGroupSP Group is a leading utilities provider in Asia Pacific, empowering the future of energy through low-carbon, smart solutions. It owns and operates electricity and gas transmission and distribution networks in Singapore and Australia. As Singapore's national grid operator, SP Group serves approximately 1.7 million industrial, commercial, and residential customers with world-class transmission, distribution, and market support services.Beyond traditional utilities, SP Group delivers integrated sustainable energy solutions across Singapore, China, Thailand, and Vietnam. These solutions include district cooling and heating, renewable energy, EV charging infrastructure, and digital energy platforms tailored for districts, communities, and commercial and industrial customers. Since 2022, the company has been supporting Thailand's green energy transition, with a successful deployment of a district cooling project at the Government Complex Centre Zone C in collaboration with Banpu NEXT, and integrated energy solutions at Rangsit University.For more information, please visit spgroup.com.sg or follow us on Facebook Linkedin and Instagram News Source: ONYX Hospitality Group 15/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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