05.10.2022 14:17:00

ONYX Systems, LLC makes further investments in their commitment to North American manufacturing and assembly

ONYX expands into a new facility on the same campus in Huntersville, NC, nearly doubling the size of operations.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ONYX has effectively managed supply chain pressures in the floor care machinery industry over the course of the past 2.5 years. Within the segment, their ability to manage healthy revolving inventories of available product to their dealers, across their entire range of floor care equipment, is unparalleled. This has led to steady market share growth.

ONYX 2022 New Product Launches

ONYX expand into larger premises for the second time in 18-months to facilitate market share growth. 

Additionally, ONYX has successfully launched four new products in the market place;

•    JX7-700 – Propane floor burnisher/polisher using a more powerful 708cc/20hp engine
•    RX34 – 34" dual head ride-on floor scrubber
•    DX15 – 15" single head micro floor scrubber (ideal for small retail/restaurants/industrial kitchens)
•    JXi – Battery floor burnisher with improved duty cycle performance

The new facility includes increased product warehousing space and barcode scanning system sophistication with expanded shipping and receiving areas including dedicated areas for incoming material inspection and improved processes and procedures for the packaging of finished goods. The engine-lab operations have doubled in size with the addition of a second dynamometer station for testing and calibrating engine performance. This allows ONYX the ability to test and calibrate every engine fully offline, eliminating any required calibration by OEM at time of assembly/integration to final application.

ONYX has continued to make investments in staffing. Most notably, adding to its technical service staff to support customer care and customer technical support, adding supply chain management and vendor quality management staff.

Further product quality and quality control improvements have been made through a rigorous internal engineering continuous improvement initiative. The factory quality assurance system has been vastly improved with enhancements in product build instructions and procedures, process mapping of key manufacturing and factory processes, training of production staff, and improved quality control procedures and metrics. These efforts underline ONYX's commitment to quality and product development. ONYX has further product development and new product introduction plans to expand its position within the near zero emission and zero emission floor care and concrete preparation industries. The company's commitment to sustainable and eco-friendly powered industrial equipment is unwavering.

Contact: 
Stuart Proctor
VP of Marketing
stuart@onyxsolutions.com
Sales@onyxsolutions.com

 

ONYX focus on build quality, quality control, continuous improvement and product development paying off.

ONYX Logo w tagline and green sparkle (PRNewsfoto/Onyx)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onyx-systems-llc-makes-further-investments-in-their-commitment-to-north-american-manufacturing-and-assembly-301641180.html

SOURCE ONYX Systems, LLC

US-Arbeitsmarktbericht wirft Schatten voraus: ATX und DAX holen Verluste wieder auf -- Wall Street fester -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneinheitlich
In einem volatilen Donnerstagshandel notieren der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt inzwischen wieder nahe der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street dreht nach einer schwächeren Eröffnung ins Plus. Die Märkte in Asien zeigten am Donnerstag eine uneinheitliche Tendenz.

